Prices in the Philippines: Samsung S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Buds+
SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Philippine prices for the newly launched S20 phones and Z Flip have been announced:
Galaxy S20 – P49,990
Colors: cosmic gray, cloud pink
Galaxy S20 Plus – P55,990
Colors: cosmic gray, cosmic black, cloud blue (pre-order only)
Galaxy S20 Ultra – P69,990
Colors: cosmic gray, cosmic black
Galaxy Z Flip – P79,990
Colors: mirror black, mirror purple
Galaxy Buds+ – Php 6,990
RAM, storage, availability, and pre-order details to follow. – Rappler.com