MANILA, Philippines – Whether you’re at a mall, an airport, or a gym, you’re bound to spot someone with a pair of Apple AirPods hanging off their ears. These wireless earbuds are so popular that it has completely turned around its status as meme to that of a pop culture icon.

So what makes them so popular? Well, the AirPods usually take credit for bringing about the true wireless earbuds craze over the last couple of years. It’s not the best-sounding pair of buds out there by any stretch, but it has great usability and pairs well with Apple devices.

What’s really holding it back for a lot of consumers is its price. See, not everyone is willing to pay P9,000 or more for a pair of earbuds. The good news is that Apple is not the only player in the game, and there are a lot of alternatives to the AirPods that offer similar experiences at a more affordable price. These aren't the cheapest sets but they're slightly cheaper than standard AirPods and still sport notable features, buid or audio quality.

We’re listing some of them below:

Galaxy Buds+

Android users got the short end of the stick when it comes to AirPods functionality. But they need not fret as Samsung’s second iteration of the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+, is just as good, if not better than Apple’s true wireless earbuds.

It boasts improvements in sound quality, voice recognition, and battery life over the original, as well as adds Spotify integration, which lets you play your most recent track with just a push of a button.

“As it stands today, though, the Buds+ are an excellent, well-rounded product. There’s a lot they get right, and the Spotify integration alone has me trading out my AirPods.,” said Ben Schoon of 9to5Google.

Local price: P6,990

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

The market for true wireless earphones has been getting bigger and bigger in recent years so it’s not surprising that Cambridge Audio, a company that then only produced high-end audio equipment, decided to enter the fray with the Melomania 1.

Various outlets praised the Melomania 1’s incredible value, citing how it outperforms the AirPods in just about every department. It touts up to 45 hours of battery life and sound quality that could satisfy even more the discerning audiophiles.

“If you’re looking for a pair of audiophile true wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s. They look great, feel comfortable, and the sound quality on offer is fantastic,” said TechRadar.

International price: $129.95

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro

While Anker is better known for its power banks, cables, and adapters, the company also has a line of wireless audio devices that are just as good as their other products. The Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro, in particular, is a true wireless pair of earbuds that packs exceptional audio quality and decent battery life into an attractive and affordable package.

“I'm rarely blindsided by a product's quality, but Soundcore's Liberty 2 Pro earbuds took me by surprise. From a sound quality perspective, you're not going to find anything close at this price,” said Daniel Bader of Android Central.

International price: $150

RHA TrueConnect

We previously featured the RHA TrueConnect in a similar list last year, and in early 2020, we still think it holds up against what’s currently available in the market. It ticks all the boxes of what you would expect from a pair of true wireless earbuds, offering unmatched audio reproduction, an attractive premium design, and substantial battery life.

“As far as wireless connectivity and battery performance goes, however, these are a reliable pair – and they sound really good for the money. So if you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible in terms of sound quality and performance, the RHA TrueConnect makes a great option,” said Pocket-lint.

International price: $169.95

– Rappler.com