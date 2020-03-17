MANILA, Philippines – Media personality James Deakin was the subject of controversy on Sunday, March 15, over a social media post that makes a simplistic comparison of what people had to go through during World War II and now under the threat of the coronavirus.

“To those who are complaining about the quarantine period and curfews, just remember that your grandparents were called to war; you are being called to sit on the couch and watch Netflix. You can do this,” it went.

The statement, albeit in a slightly different form, had been going around online on Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and as a YouTube comment, at least two days or more before the Deakin posting. One of the most viral instances is this one from a Facebook page called Krav Maga Prague:

Deakin’s post drew a lot of flak for what people perceived to be insensitivity and shortsightedness, specifically to a majority whose labor doesn’t translate to work-from-home arrangements and to those who don’t have the financial capabilities to hunker down for an extended period:

HI JAMES DEAKIN WALA PONG PANG-NETFLIX ANG MAHIHIRAP AT LALO WALA SILANG PANGKAIN.



Why do privileged self-righteous pricks think we're complaining for ourselves?



In fact, I haven't seen anyone say they're AGAINST quarantine. Klaro namang implementation and reprieve ang prolema. https://t.co/Yqx3YyCD3u — Anj (@anjpessumal) March 15, 2020

The host, in his response, said that he was referring to non-essential work.

Said Deakin last Sunday, "For the very few still offended by my statement, I’m not sure if you are aware of this yet, but community quarantine was not my idea. That’s one. Number two. This refers to non essential work. Plenty of places remain open and plenty of people are still allowed to go to work. We are only talking about limiting your contact and exposure when it’s not essential, like malling, gimmicks and other gatherings."

The same graphic also appeared on online channels by other public personalities such as Mocha Uson and Lea Salonga, with the latter crediting another user in her post. – Rappler.com