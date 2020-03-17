



MANILA, Philippines – Miss hanging out with friends? Is your extroverted self existentially suffocating in self-quarantine? For your daily fix of purpose and play, we’ve compiled a list of free multiplayer mobile games for you and your friends can socialize to this lockdown.

These games range from casual to competitive, so who knows? This may be the start of your esports career...that's if you're not already a Mobile Legends pro.

Words with Friends 2

Can’t go wrong with a classic. Zynga’s Words with Friends has topped the App Store for almost a decade. With its second edition, the game now features new modes such as "Lightning Round," where teams up to five compete for the most points.

It also now includes a dictionary, so you no longer find yourself flipping your phone over words like “Qi.”

Number of players: 1-5

Total size: 210 MB storage

Playtime: 45 minutes average

Stop

Another familiar word game, Stop is developer Fanatee’s spin on the "categories" – where players make word associations starting with a specific letter. Its unique feature allows you to “stop” your round even before the one-minute limit, forcing opponents to match your score within the same amount of time. You don’t have to be booksmart, you just need to be strategic.

Number of players: 2

Total size: 70 MB storage

Playtime: 15 minutes average

QuizUp

Now there’s a ton of trivia games out there, but only few venture as deep into niche topics as this award-winning app from Plain Vanilla Games.

Whether you’re a film buff, music junkie, or a Pokémon master, QuizUp offers a library of topics for you to specialize in. Then you can finally face off against that one Facebook friend who claims to know everything about Harry Potter.

Number of players: 2

Total size: 120 MB storage

Playtime: 1-minute average

Mario Kart Tour

The first big-name franchise on the list, Mario Kart needs no introduction. Crossing over to mobile, the game’s signature “Up + A” controls have been simplified to swipes and taps.

You’ll only need a free Nintendo account to get started. And once you're playing, you just need to complete one cup to unlock the brand new multiplayer mode. From there, it’s red shells all the way.

Number of players: 2-8

Total size: 370 MB storage

Playtime: 5 minutes average

Brawl Stars

From Supercell, the creators of Clash of Clans, comes an easy and addictive brawler in the vein of Overwatch, Fortnite, and DOTA – all in one.

Its roster of unique characters checks off all the boxes for a complete “MOBA” (Multiplayer Online Player Batter Arena). Queue solo or link up with your friends, Brawl Stars features a variety of “events,” or game modes ranging from battle royale to soccer.

Number of players : 1-3

Total size : 270 MB storage

Playtime : 2 minutes average playtime

Call of Duty Mobile

Did we not mention competitive? The other big-name franchise, Call of Duty Mobile, made waves last year when it was released just weeks before its "big brother" Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Tossing out any solo campaigns, COD Mobile retains its classic multiplayer modes and adds a 100-player battle royale to compete with PUBG. So grab some buds and see you at Nuketown.

Number of players: 1-4

Total size: 2 GB storage

Playtime: 15 minutes average

Although these apps are all optimized for teaming up with friends, each can be enjoyed alone – or rather, with strangers online.

If you’re the genuinely introverted kind even virtually, might we suggest Adorable Home, the latest simulator in cleaning your home and keeping your partner and cats happy? You can even break-up with your partner and realize your ultimate destiny as a single cat-person. – Rappler.com

