Ordering your medicines online means you don’t have to go out and possibly expose yourself to the coronavirus. Here are some online options for you to have your medicine delivered:

Mercury Drug Online

Store link: https://www.mercurydrug.com/orderonline.html

Notes: Online service only for ordering. Medicine to be picked up at designated store. At the very least, online ordering will eliminate the need for order queueing.

MedExpress

Store link: https://www.medexpress.com.ph/index.php/prescription-products.html

Delivery policies: https://www.medexpress.com.ph/index.php/delivery-policy\

Notes: Has a full delivery service for both prescription and over-the-counter drugs. Delivers nationwide.

Rose Pharmacy

Store link: https://www.rosepharmacy.com/

Notes: Also delivers nationwide, offering both prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

MedGrocer

Link: https://medgrocer.com/

Notes: Website warns that due to “transportation and quarantine restrictions, we have limited stocks and may need more time to serve your orders.”

AideApp

Link: https://www.aide-app.com/

Notes: Deliveries also affected by transportation and quarantine restrictions, and limited stocks.



We will be updating this page as we check on the status of the sites mentioned here regarding availability of service and stocks. For grocery deliveries, check out this list. – Rappler.com