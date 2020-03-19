MANILA, Philippines – Telemedicine may be a way to maintain social distance even when you’re looking to see a doctor.

One such service in the Philippines is KonsultaMD. The service allows anyone to talk to a doctor to “ask for medical information for primary conditions, maternity, pediatrics, mental health, COVID-19, health coaching, nutrition counseling, reading of laboratory and diagnostic results, and permissible medication, among others,” the company said.

Interested parties may call 79-880 toll-free from their Globe or TM mobile phones or 02-7798-800 from any landline. (READ: LIST: Websites and apps that offer medicine delivery, online ordering)

KonsultaMD doctors can also gauge the severity of the situation to determine whether it is an emergency or not, and suggest proper situation management. It’s a paid service. It offers unlimited, round-the-clock access to doctors through an individual subscription fee of P15 a week for Globe Prepaid and TM customers, payable through their prepaid load. Postpaid subscribers can subscribe via a P99 per week plan, or P150 per month for one additional family member for a maximum of four additional family members.

Non-Globe and TM customers can also take advantage of the service through a one-year subscription of P150 per month for a group or P60 a month for an individual.

“Telemedicine providers are here to give health advice. KonsultaMD, for instance, has a team of doctors who are fully-equipped with the knowledge on how to deal with various medical concerns including COVID-19. Through telephone triaging, the doctor can advise the customer whether they need to go to the hospital for further evaluation or testing,” Maridol Ylanan, CEO of Global Telehealth, which runs KonsultaMD, said.

KonsultaMD is under 917Ventures, a corporate incubator in the Philippines and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe Telecom. Other telemedicine apps in the Philippines include MedGate, Aide, and Kitika. – Rappler.com