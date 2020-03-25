



Videoconferencing apps have become crucial as a portion of workers move to a work-from-home arrangement. Friends and families, on the other hand, come to rely on these programs to bridge the gap that social distancing has necessitated.

Here are some options:

Zoom



Zoom's among the fastest-emerging tech names amid the virus threat, though the company has been around since 2011, highlighted by an initial public offering in early 2019. It lets you share screens, host up to 100 participants, record meetings, and use a virtual background in case your room looks messy. The free version is limited to 40-minute meetings though.

Google Hangouts

For more casual online hangs, Google Hangouts just requires a simple Google account to log in. Video conferencing is limited to 10 people, with screen sharing feature. No video recording though.

Google Meet

Google's professional videoconferencing service. To be able to join a meeting, you just need a basic Google account but in order to host and start a meeting, you need a paid G Suite account. Number of participants is determined by the G Suite tier, with the most basic at 25 participants.

Skype

The oldest name in the group, having been around since 2003. Has the modern features you need too, allowing call recording, live captions, and 50-participant meetings.

Facebook Messenger

Mostly everyone, from friends to families, is already on here, so that's one of the biggest advantages of this app – no need to create a new sign-up on a different app. Video chat participants are limited to 8. For more security, you may want to check out its sister app WhatsApp, which has end-to-end encryption.

FaceTime is encrypted too but is obviously limited to iOS or MacOS users only.

Squad

Squad, as its name implies, is also for casual use. What's great about is that you can share to up to 5 of your friends what you're seeing on your screen whether it be Instagram Stories or feeds or a TikTok video.

– Rappler.com