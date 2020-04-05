Just because you’re self-isolating and practicing social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t host a game night with your friends and family.

While board and card games are traditionally played in in-person events such as get-togethers and parties, modern technology has made it possible for you to make a similar experience work.

We’re listing here our favorite group games that you might want to try.

Scrabble Go

You can’t host a game night without at least one word game. Your best choice – Scrabble Go, a mobile game version of the classic crossword board game you know and love. The game lets you easily create online sessions with your friends and family, with a feature that lets you invite them through Facebook.

It’s available for free on Android devices via the Google Play Store or iOS devices via the App Store.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a game that asks you to diffuse a bomb before the timer runs out. The catch is only your friends have access to the instructions of how to do it, so you’ll have to keep talking to them to save yourself in time. For this case, you can have your friends play with you via your desired video chat service.

It’s available on multiple platforms including, mobile phones, PC, consoles, and VR.

Psych!

Psych! is a quiz game where you and your friends answer trivia questions from a number of categories. What sets it apart from other quiz games, however, is that each of you make up fake answers for the questions. You score points for picking the real answer among the fakes and outwitting your friends.

It’s available for free on Android devices via the Google Play Store or iOS devices via the App Store.

Monopoly

Monopoly is, as you might have guessed, the mobile game version of the immensely popular board game that lets you buy and sell your way to victory. The game features an online multiplayer mode where you and your friends or family can enjoy buying property or landing in jail from the comfort of your own homes.

It’s available on Android devices via the Google Play Store or iOS devices via the App Store.

JigsawPuzzles.io

Do you love jigsaw puzzles? Well, you can now piece one together with some friends remotely through JigsawPuzzles.io, a real-time multiplayer puzzle game. The game lets you join strangers online on public puzzles or sign up for an account to host private puzzles where you can invite your friends.

Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is the digital counterpart of the beloved card game of the same name, which features an online mode that lets you and up to 5 of your friends play online. It’s played with players drawing cards from a deck. The player who draws an exploding kitten, explodes, and is out of the game.

The game is available on Android devices via the Google Play Store or iOS devices via the App Store.

Board Game Arena

Board Game Arena is a website that lets you play various board games with your friends directly on your browser for free. Some of their most popular games include Carcassonne, 7 Wonders, Stone Age, and Terra Mystica, among many others.

Drawful 2

Drawful 2 is what you would essentially get if you took the concept of Pictionary and made it weird, funny, and bizzare. In the game, you will be given a prompt and you have to draw something to match it. Other players, meanwhile, will try to figure out what your drawing is, and their guess will become the multiple-choice fake answers. Everyone then tries to guess the real answer.

The game is available on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and iOS devices via the App Store.

Codenames

Codenames is a board game where you guess words from a set using a clue word given to you by another player. It can now be played remotely across multiple devices that support a browser through this website. You just have to share the unique link the game generates with the people you want to play with.

iMessage games

If your friends are on iOS devices, there are a few fun games to try out on iMessage like Chess and Yahtzee to name a few. All you have to do is open the Messages app on your device, select the contact you want to play with, and tap the App Store extension above the keyboard to select a game. – Rappler.com