MANILA, Philippines –Together with the rest of the world, gamers are in the midst of a real-world pandemic matched only by the T-virus outbreak in Resident Evil. Malls are closed, and video game outlets in Lazada or Shopee are not really operating as usual.

Because of this, a lot of gamers have gone digital, buying digital copies of recent landmark releases such as the Final Fantasy VII Remake. But what about those who do not have the means to download an 85 GB package (Yes, the FFVII Remake is 85GB), and need a physical copy of the game? (READ: Digital video game spending hits record high under virus lockdown)

Buying a new Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite for Animal Crossing? What do you do now? And If you want or need a new gaming accessory, how can you get your hands on it?

The simple answer is Facebook. Specifically, Facebook Marketplace, and Facebook online stores such as Zeebee Manila.

Through Facebook Marketplace, I was able to buy a new Razer Gaming Headset and a new Switch Lite with Super Mario Odyssey.

Marketplace finds

I came across a listing for a sealed Switch Lite with Mario Odyssey a few weeks ago. I’ve been looking for a Switch Lite for several days at that point and saw many “looking for” posts. (Anyone who had a smidgeon of interest in a Switch had a bit of extra time on their hands due to the quarantine, and going out was not really an option. So they were really itching for a Switch.)

Fortunately, I saw a dad’s post selling his son’s sealed Switch Lite. It was a gift for his son, but he decided to sell it (poor kid, I know). I checked the photos listed on Marketplace, talked about how I can pay for the item (paid via bank transfer), and exchanged personal IDs with the seller (always helps with any trust issues you may have when buying/selling online). Finally, I booked a GrabExpress rider.

Less than 30 minutes later, I was playing my new Switch Lite and jumping over goombas. The best part? I got the new Switch Lite and Super Mario Odyssey for a couple of thousand pesos less than the standard mall price.

As for the Razer gaming headset, I was using a specific headset model for a search query in Marketplace. I found a couple of matches, but fine-tuning the location filter led me to a seller who was selling the headset I wanted brand new and from within my city.

We did the usual exchange of info and product photos and agreed that I was paying cash-on-delivery. The seller asked for an additional 50 pesos for the shipping fee. The messenger arrived on time – in a mountain bike and in full cycling gear no less – and I checked the item before paying. It was sealed, a receipt was included, and the Razer headset was authentic.

I asked the headset seller where he got the items. Turns out, he had 30 pieces of the headset transported from China and was re-selling them here. They’ve been posted on Facebook for a while, but the quarantine led to them selling out eventually. It also helped that he was selling them at a few hundred pesos cheaper than the mall price.

Zeebee Manila

Finally, there’s Zeebee Manila – a Facebook video game store that has been selling a ton of gaming items during the lockdown. Switch consoles, physical copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake, and the Resident Evil 3 remake as well. Both games are pretty hard to come by since their release dates coincided with the lockdown.

Check out images of their stocks below, as taken from the Zeebee Facebook page:

Payment is made via bank deposit/transfer. You communicate with the store through messenger to validate your payment, and then you book the courier of your choice. There is a bit of mark-up in some of the items. But their products are still selling like hotcakes, however, so we know the demand is still there.

Facebook can be an amazing and extremely convenient tool for gaming purchases, especially in the age of COVID-19. It just takes a bit of diligence and knowing enough about the products you want to buy, using the most specific search queries, proper filtering of location and date filters, and being able to identify the trustworthy sellers. Having a go-to shipping platform and payment method improves the overall experience as well. – Rappler.com

Gerard is a digital professional who has worked in game development, digital marketing, and information technology. He likes video games, basketball, and all things digital.