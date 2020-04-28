PlayStation’s “Spring Sale” is ending Tuesday night, April 28. It’s the last chance to score some good deals on older games you may have missed before, gems you didn’t know you wanted to play, or games you’ve never bothered to check reviews for until stay-at-home orders gave you some extra time.

We have some of our own picks here:

Alien: Isolation

Price: HK$92.40

A flawed survival horror title but one that successfully gave gamers a scare with the iconic xenomorph from the Ridley Scott movies, stalking you.

Alienation

Price: HK$31.20

A flashy, twin-stick shooter that had you mowing down throngs of aliens a la Starship Trooper, and with light RPG elements.

Bioshock: The Collection

Price: HK$116.50

Anyone seeking to revisit the wonderful, critically-acclaimed worlds of Rapture and Columbia in 1080p, 60fps on consoles?

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy

Price: US$19.99

The (unofficial) PlayStation 1 mascot returns in this 2017 remake

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Price: US$19.99

Another classic PlayStation 1 platformer given the modern treatment.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Price: US$13.99

Relive arrow-to-the-knee memes in the game that in 2011 was the pinnacle of open-world RPG-ing.

Games with prices listed in HK$ are available on the PlayStation Hong Kong store while those in US$ are on the US store. Some Philippine credit cards are accepted on the Hong Kong store.

For the US store, one way is to buy PlayStation Network cards on DataBlitz's online store. US games may also have a tax on top of the listed price here.

There's another ongoing sale as well called the "Games Week Sale" in the Hong Kong store or the "Big in Japan" sale in the US store which runs until May 7, 2020. Note that the US sales end a day later in the Philippines because of the time zone difference. – Rappler.com