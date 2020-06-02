2
Samsung Galaxy M31: Specs, price in the Philippines
Samsung launched the mid-range Galaxy M31 in the Philippines on Friday, May 29. Samsung is touting its 6,000 mAh battery, which is large for any phone category. It’s officially priced at P13,990.
Here are the specs and other key details:
- Exynos 9611 processor
- 6.4-inch full HD Super AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM
- 128 GB storage
- MicroSD port, up to 512GB
- Quad rear camera setup: 64MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP Live Focus + 5MP macro
- 32MP front camera
- Android 10
- 4G LTE
- 6,000 mAh with 15-watt charging
- Dual SIM (Triple Slot Sim 1 + Sim 2 + MicroSD)
- In-box items: Travel adapter, data cable (USB Type-C), earphones, ejection pin, quick start guide
- Colors: blue, black
– Rappler.com