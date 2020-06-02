Samsung launched the mid-range Galaxy M31 in the Philippines on Friday, May 29. Samsung is touting its 6,000 mAh battery, which is large for any phone category. It’s officially priced at P13,990.

Here are the specs and other key details:

Exynos 9611 processor

6.4-inch full HD Super AMOLED display

6GB RAM

128 GB storage

MicroSD port, up to 512GB

Quad rear camera setup: 64MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP Live Focus + 5MP macro

32MP front camera

Android 10

4G LTE

6,000 mAh with 15-watt charging

Dual SIM (Triple Slot Sim 1 + Sim 2 + MicroSD)

In-box items: Travel adapter, data cable (USB Type-C), earphones, ejection pin, quick start guide

Colors: blue, black

