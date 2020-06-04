MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) deployed 4 new solutions by Filipino researchers to help in the fight against COVID-19.

They are as follows:

1) GO-CLEAN Disinfection Chamber

A mobile disinfection chamber, pictured up top, developed by USHER Technologies Inc. It can be installed at establishment entrances, and uses what's called an electrolyzed saline solution or Anolyte that DOST says is "a lethal disinfectant for bacteria and viruses but is very safe for people and the environment."

Eleven units are currently deployed at locations such as Camp Crame, Development Bank of the Philippines in Makati, and Lung Center of the Philippines.

The group can currently produce around 4 to 5 units of the system per week. For more information, please visit their official Facebook page: @ushertechnologies, website: http://www.usher.ph/ or email at faauy@usher.ph.

2) Tracing for Allocation of Medical Supplies (TrAMS+)

TrAMS+ is an online geographic system that tracks information regarding health facilities’ medical resources, relying on crowdsourced and volunteered information. This is designed to be used as a tool for an "effective response in distribution of the much-needed medical resources," says the DOST.

For more information, please visit their official Facebook page: @TrAMSproject, website: https://trams-up-dge.herokuapp.com/ and/or email at trams.upd@up.edu.ph.

3) LISA Robot: Logistic Indoor Service Assistant Telepresence Robot

The DOST says that the LISA robot is a remote-controlled wheeled device that "offers virtual communication between medical personnel and COVID+ patients by means of a computer, tablet or smartphone with wireless internet connectivity."

It was developed by assistant professor Anthony Bautista from the University of Santo Tomas. The robot can be controlled over WiFi or a handheld transmitter. It can navigate using a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor.

The robot has received positive feedback from Dr. Emilito Santos of Pasig Doctors Medical Center and Dr. Marcellus Francis Ramirez of UST Hospital who tested the unit last April 6, according to the DOST.

Production of one unit is said to usually take 4 to 5 days but the project targets to produce at least 4 units of level 1 automation for its beneficiaries including UST Hospital, Pasig Doctors Medical Center, Marikina Valley Medical Center, and Binangonan Lake View Hospital. Visit bit.ly/LISArobot for more information.



4) Project RAMDAM or Resource Allocation Management, Distribution, and Monitoring

The project consists of a mobile app and web portal that serves as "a platform for residents and LGUs to share accurate information regarding relief packs and cash assistance distribution." It is co-developed by Geographic Innovations for Development Solutions, Inc. (GrIDS).

The system also provides data management and monitoring for the LGUs and feedback and request mechanism for the residents.

The system has been tested "in some barangays of Los Baños, Laguna and is currently preparing the pilot testing results for possible nationwide implementation." Visit the Project RAMDAM Facebook page @ramdamPH or email the team at grids.inc.ph@gmail.com for more information.

DOST-PCIEERD executive director Dr. Enrico Paringit is optimistic and extremely proud about the contributions of Filipino innovators who came up with creative ways to help our frontliners.

“We are facing a challenge like never before and we need to work together. Our goal is to take down barriers and bring the best ideas to combat the virus through science, technology, and innovations. The Council, through its partner industries, will persistently provide the same incredible support and ensure safety of all Filipinos,” he said. – Rappler.com