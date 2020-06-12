MANILA, Philippines – With the end of the livestream revealing the look of the PlayStation 5 and its titles, gamers are out in force online to share their thoughts and, yes, their memes on the matter of the upcoming console... and the decided absence of any pricing details.

Those tuning in to the show had much to say on Reddit's PS4, PS5, and PlayStation subreddits, where a number were initially confused as to whether the PS5 could be laid on its side horizontally, rather than propped up in a vertical orientation.

Reddit user unclehotwheels noted the "very low 'wife approval factor'" as a result of the initial reveal of the PS5's form, which may not fit designer interiors as well as most gamers would like.

Meanwhile, user Stink_Snake couldn't believe the look of the PS5, saying, "If someone leaked this yesterday I would have called it fake."

Some number of commenters, such as antiform_prime, were also speculating on the non-existent price announcement, calling it "a game of chicken" between Sony and Microsoft as to who would announce a more expensive price.

Twitter memes

Meanwhile, meme makers on Twitter were having a field day with the PS5, comparing it to Xbox's "fridge-like" form factor and making obvious comparisons to reverse oreos, papal hats, and futuristic looking routers.





ps5 looks straight up like the default free router you get from your ISP in 2003 pic.twitter.com/G4o0ROjDDQ — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) June 11, 2020

i'm glad my router developed the confidence to pop its collar pic.twitter.com/AcvPwSW2lN — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) June 11, 2020



Also a classic, the Yu-Gi-Oh Seto Kaiba jacket reference:

Overall? Analysts and a good number of games media were pleasantly hyped for the reveal of the games and the console. As Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad noted, there were more than 7 million people tuning in, showing "signaling high interest in next gen."

All memes aside, here is a thread on my actual thoughts on the #PS5 reveal:



Overall a strong showing for Sony with a well rounded line up of first party, second party, third party and indie titles.



More than 7m tuning in to watch the event, signalling high interest in next gen. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 11, 2020

