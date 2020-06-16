Vivo V19 Neo: Specs, price in the Philippines
Vivo on Saturday, June 13, announced a new midrange phone, the V19 Neo, for the Philippines. It’s priced at P17,999, with 4 cameras on the back (main, wide, macro, bokeh) and a 32MP front camera. It’s going head-to-head with the Huawei Nova 7SE 5G, priced at P19,990, and the Xiaomi Note 10 Lite, which comes in at P16,990.
The phone boasts “Super Night Mode” and “Super Night Selfie” which aim to enhance photos taken in dark settings.
Here are the specs:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 4,500 mAh
- Fast-charging
- 6.44-inch full HD Super AMOLED screen
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- 32MP Front Camera
- 48MP main camera + 8MP wide angle + 2 MP bokeh sensor + 2 MP macro
- USB Type-C
- Colors: admiral blue, crystal white
- In the box: V19 Neo, earphones, documentation, Type-C to USB cable, USB power adapter, SIM ejector, protective case, protective film (applied)
From June 13 to June 19, pre-orders of the V19 Neo will come with free wireless earbuds. – Rappler.com