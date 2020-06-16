Vivo on Saturday, June 13, announced a new midrange phone, the V19 Neo, for the Philippines. It’s priced at P17,999, with 4 cameras on the back (main, wide, macro, bokeh) and a 32MP front camera. It’s going head-to-head with the Huawei Nova 7SE 5G, priced at P19,990, and the Xiaomi Note 10 Lite, which comes in at P16,990.

The phone boasts “Super Night Mode” and “Super Night Selfie” which aim to enhance photos taken in dark settings.

Here are the specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor

8GB RAM

128GB storage

4,500 mAh

Fast-charging

6.44-inch full HD Super AMOLED screen

In-display fingerprint scanner

32MP Front Camera

48MP main camera + 8MP wide angle + 2 MP bokeh sensor + 2 MP macro

USB Type-C

Colors: admiral blue, crystal white

In the box: V19 Neo, earphones, documentation, Type-C to USB cable, USB power adapter, SIM ejector, protective case, protective film (applied)

From June 13 to June 19, pre-orders of the V19 Neo will come with free wireless earbuds. – Rappler.com