Huawei launched a new midrange phone, the Nova 7SE 5G, on Monday, June 8.

Its top feature is its 5G connectivity, thanks to its Huawei Kirin 820 5G chipset. At P19,990, it stands to be the current cheapest 5G phone in the Philippine market. The Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is the next cheapest 5G phone at P26,990. It also has a quad-camera setup (main, ultra-wide, depth-sensing, macro).

It’s going head to head with the Vivo V19 Neo, priced at P17,999 and the Xiaomi Note 10 Lite at P16,990.

5G is limited in its availability at the moment in the Philippines, with plans of expansion from both telcos, PLDT and Globe, in the future.

Apps for the phone are available through the Huawei App Gallery instead of the Google Play Store.

Here are the specs:

Huawei Kirin 820 5G chipset

8GB RAM

128GB storage

64MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth-sensing + 2 MP macro

16MP front camera

USB Type-C

3.5mm audio jack

Fingerprint scanner on the side

4,000 mAh battery

40-watt fast-charging (70% charge in 30 minutes)

Colors: space silver, crush green

