MANILA, Philippines – Samsung released a new budget phone, the Galaxy M11, on Monday, June 15. The phone is priced at P7,490, with availability through the Samsung Online Store having started on Tuesday, June 16.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, a notable capacity in any price category, is LTE-capable, with a triple rear camera configuration, and a 6.4-inch HD screen.

Here are its key specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset

3GB RAM

32 GB storage (expandable up to to 512GB through MicroSD)

6.4-inch HD screen (1560 px x 720 px)

13MP main camera + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth

8MP front camera

Android 10

5,000 mAh

15W fast-charging

Rear fingerprint scanner

Face recognition unlock

Dolby Atmos

Dual SIM (Triple Slot Sim 1 + Sim 2 + MicroSD)

In-box items: charging adapter (15W Fast Charging), data cable (USB Type-C), earphones, ejection pin, quick start guide

Colors: violet, black

– Rappler.com

Correction: The phone was mistakenly labeled as Galaxy M31. The correct model name for this phone is the Galaxy M11. The M31 is a budget midrange phone priced at P13,990.