MANILA, Philippines – Xiaomi on Monday, June 15, launched the POCO F2 Pro, a phone with a high-midrange price tag with a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip.

At P26,990, the phone is currently the cheapest available phone in the Philippines with Snapdragon 865. Comparatively, other Snapdragon 865 phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 8 are significantly more expensive. An S20 starts at about P50,000, while the OnePlus 8 is about P36,000. Last year, Xiaomi also offered the cheapest Snapdragon 855 (the former flagship Qualcomm chip) phone.

The 865 chip also makes the phone 5G-compatible, although full compatibility with the current limited 5G in the Philippines is currently unknown. It isn't the cheapest 5G phone right now, though. The Huawei Nova 7SE 5G is cheaper at P19,990.

Here are the key specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

6.67-inch Super AMOLED full HD screen with HDR 10+

6GB RAM + 128GB storage/8GB RAM + 256GB storage

64MP main camera + 13MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth

20 MP front camera

Under-display fingerprint sensor

4,700 mAh battery

30W fast charging

USB-C

Colors: neon blue, phantom white, electric purple, cyber grey

Price: P26,990 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage), P29,990 (8GB + 256GB storage) – Rappler.com