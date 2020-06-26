The OPPO A92 is a midrange phone set to come out on Saturday, June 27. It features a large screen (6.5 inches), a large battery (5,000 mAh) and an o-shaped notch on the upper left side of the screen. It's priced at P15,990, cheaper than the Vivo V19 Neo (P17,999) and the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (P16,990), and more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy M31 (P13,990).

Here are the specs:

6.5-inch full HD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset

8GB RAM

128GB storage

MicroSD support

Quad rear camera set-up: 48MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2 MP depth

16 MP front camera

Dual SIM

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

3.5mm audio jack

5,000 mAh battery

18W fast-charging

Colors: twilight black, shining white

– Rappler.com