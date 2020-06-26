Samsung Galaxy A51: Specs, price in the Philippines
The Galaxy A51 is a midrange phone from Samsung, that came out in the Philippines on Friday, June 26.
It has a 32MP front camera, and Samsung's midrange Exynos 9611 chipset, although the cheaper Samsung Galaxy M31 (P13,990) also has the same chipset and front camera resolution.
Priced at P17,990, the phone is in direct competition with the Vivo V19 Neo (P17,999), is slightly more expensive than the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (P16,990), and cheaper than the Huawei Nova 7SE 5G (P19,990).
Here are its key specs:
- 6.5-inch full HD display
- Exynos 9611 chipset
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- microSD
- Quad camera setup: 48MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth + 5MP macro
- 32MP front camera
- 4,000 mAh battery
- 15W fast-charging
- On-screen fingerprint scanner
- Dual SIM
- USB Type-C
- Colors: prism crush blue, prism crush black
Compared to its primary competitor, the V19 Neo, the A51 has a smaller battery and a slower declared fast-charging rate. The A51 has higher resolution ultra-wide, depth, and macro cameras, and a slightly larger display.
You can check the rest of V19 Neo's specs here. – Rappler.com