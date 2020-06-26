The Galaxy A51 is a midrange phone from Samsung, that came out in the Philippines on Friday, June 26.

It has a 32MP front camera, and Samsung's midrange Exynos 9611 chipset, although the cheaper Samsung Galaxy M31 (P13,990) also has the same chipset and front camera resolution.

Priced at P17,990, the phone is in direct competition with the Vivo V19 Neo (P17,999), is slightly more expensive than the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (P16,990), and cheaper than the Huawei Nova 7SE 5G (P19,990).

Here are its key specs:

6.5-inch full HD display

Exynos 9611 chipset

8GB RAM

128GB storage

microSD

Quad camera setup: 48MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth + 5MP macro

32MP front camera

4,000 mAh battery

15W fast-charging

On-screen fingerprint scanner

Dual SIM

USB Type-C

Colors: prism crush blue, prism crush black

Compared to its primary competitor, the V19 Neo, the A51 has a smaller battery and a slower declared fast-charging rate. The A51 has higher resolution ultra-wide, depth, and macro cameras, and a slightly larger display.

You can check the rest of V19 Neo's specs here. – Rappler.com