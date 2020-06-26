2
Samsung Galaxy A31: Specs, price in the Philippines
The Samsung Galaxy A31 is a midrange phone with a 5,000 mAh battery, and 6.4-inch full HD sreen. It's priced at P14,990, which makes it slightly more expensive than the Galaxy M31 (P13,990) and cheaper than the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (P16,990).
The phone was released on Friday, June 26, in the Philippines.
Here are the specs:
- MediaTek Helio P65 chipset
- 6.4-inch full HD display
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- microSD
- Quad camera setup: 48MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth
- 20MP front camera
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 15W fast-charging
- On-screen fingerprint scanner
- USB Type-C
- Dual SIM
- Colors: prism crush blue, prism crush black
Compared to the Samsung Galaxy M31, the A31 has a smaller battery, a lower resolution main camera, and a lower resolution front camera. – Rappler.com