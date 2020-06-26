The Samsung Galaxy A31 is a midrange phone with a 5,000 mAh battery, and 6.4-inch full HD sreen. It's priced at P14,990, which makes it slightly more expensive than the Galaxy M31 (P13,990) and cheaper than the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (P16,990).

The phone was released on Friday, June 26, in the Philippines.

Here are the specs:

MediaTek Helio P65 chipset

6.4-inch full HD display

6GB RAM

128GB storage

microSD

Quad camera setup: 48MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth

20MP front camera

5,000 mAh battery

15W fast-charging

On-screen fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C

Dual SIM

Colors: prism crush blue, prism crush black

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy M31, the A31 has a smaller battery, a lower resolution main camera, and a lower resolution front camera. – Rappler.com