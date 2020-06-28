MANILA, Philippines – A growing number of companies and advertisers took their ad business away from Facebook and Instagram in the past week, following a campaign called #StopHateForProfit.

Supported by the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, ColorOfChange, FreePress, and Sleeping Giants, #StopHateForProfit calls on advertisers to boycott Facebook in the wake of its earlier decisions not to stop hate speech from spreading on social media.

Since the campaign started, Sleeping Giants has recorded at least 168 companies and advertisers joining the Facebook boycott, either directly or indirectly.

Following the backlash, Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook have taken some small steps in recent days, promising to ramp up efforts to curb hateful content on their services.

Here's a list of some of the major advertisers which have paused spending on ads on Facebook or other social media platforms.

For a more complete list, social media activism organization Sleeping Giants has a working document it updates regularly as more support comes in. – Rappler.com