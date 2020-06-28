LIST: Companies boycotting Facebook, supporting #StopHateForProfit
MANILA, Philippines – A growing number of companies and advertisers took their ad business away from Facebook and Instagram in the past week, following a campaign called #StopHateForProfit.
Supported by the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, ColorOfChange, FreePress, and Sleeping Giants, #StopHateForProfit calls on advertisers to boycott Facebook in the wake of its earlier decisions not to stop hate speech from spreading on social media.
Since the campaign started, Sleeping Giants has recorded at least 168 companies and advertisers joining the Facebook boycott, either directly or indirectly.
Following the backlash, Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook have taken some small steps in recent days, promising to ramp up efforts to curb hateful content on their services.
Here's a list of some of the major advertisers which have paused spending on ads on Facebook or other social media platforms.
- Ben & Jerry's - The ice cream maker "will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States" on July 1.
- The North Face, REI, and Patagonia - The 3 sports brands opted to support the #StopHateForProfit campaign by pulling their ads and not having further ads on Facebook and Instagram in July.
- Eddie Bauer - In a tweet, Eddie Bauer said it would "suspend all paid ads on Facebook and Instagram through the end of July, effective immediately."
- Upwork - Upwork is "hitting pause on hate with no Facebook advertising in July."
- Verizon - John Nitti, Verizon chief media officer, said on June 25, "We're pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we've done with YouTube and other partners."
- Viber - Viber pulled all advertising from Facebook and Instagram on June 24, and will continue to remove "all Facebook technology from Viber's own apps."
- Coca-Cola - Coca-Cola has not directly supported the initiative, but has instead opted to suspend ads on social media for at least 30 days to "reassess our advertising policies to determine whether revisions are needed."
- Mozilla - Mozilla added its support for the initiative, but also noted it has "not advertised on Facebook and Instagram since March of 2018, when it became clear the company wasn’t acting to improve the lack of user privacy that emerged in the Cambridge Analytica scandal."
- Unilever - Consumer giant Unilever, which includes brands like Ben & Jerry's, Marmite, and Lipton Tea, said it has "taken the decision to stop advertising on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in the US."
- The Hershey Company
- Levi's (and Dockers) - Levi Strauss said it was joining the #StopHateForProfit campaign, pausing all paid Facebook and Instagram advertising globally and across all our brands to "hit pause on hate." It will suspend advertising at least until the end of July, and will reengage depending on how Facebook responds.
- JanSport - The company said on Twitter it would "stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram for the month of July and join the fight for stricter policies that keep racist, violent, and hateful content from proliferating on these platforms."
- Blue Shield of California - Blue Shield of California will suspend both advertising and all posts on Facebook and Instagram in July.
- Honda's US division
- Habitat for Humanity - Habitat for Humanity "will pause all of our paid advertising on Facebook's services in support of the #StopHateforProfit campaign," it said in a tweet.
For a more complete list, social media activism organization Sleeping Giants has a working document it updates regularly as more support comes in. – Rappler.com