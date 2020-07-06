At the very least, it’s a real chore.

At the very least, it’ll take you half a day to perform all the tasks necessary for you to be able to leave Facebook along with the online stuff you’ve accumulated in it. The feeling is not entirely unlike packing up when you’re about to move to another house.



About 13 gigabytes. That’s the amount of data I’ve accumulated on the platform since I joined way back in 2007. The size came as a shock to me. We’re more than aware that we volunteer our data to Facebook only half-knowing what they do to it. (READ: How to transfer your photos from Facebook to Google Photos)



But seeing the 13 gigabytes, I’m appalled at just how much information I’ve laid out there in the open. Technically, it’s not out there in the open. It’s on Facebook, but given the platform’s recent past – and even with more privacy controls than before – I still feel uneasy.



Your data is organized in folders once you unzip the downloaded file from Facebook:



