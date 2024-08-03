[OPINION] The ‘AC Shadows’ controversy is a microcosm of hate, ignorance made large

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The insistence that games should be a specific way also belies a lack of curiosity in the world, a stubbornness supporting the idea that games are meant to be for and cater to just a specific subset of people

On July 23, the team behind Ubisoft’s stealth action game Assassin’s Creed Shadows released a statement regarding their upcoming game.

In it, they addressed controversy surrounding the characters you’ll be playing as: Yasuke, a black samurai, and Naoe, a female shinobi. In the statement, the development team to a degree fanned the flames of reactionaries who want to keep the fires of hate burning.

“The representation of Yasuke in our game is an illustration of this. His unique and mysterious life made him an ideal candidate to tell an Assassin’s Creed story with the setting of Feudal Japan as a backdrop. While Yasuke is depicted as a samurai in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we acknowledge that this is a matter of debate and discussion.”

Reactionary backlash has been about debating whether Yasuke was really a samurai and taking Ubisoft to task for not being historically accurate.

While the right-wing reactions to a black man being a samurai are to heap scorn on the idea, reasonable folks have tried to cite legitimate sources, as Yasuke was based on a real person who existed and of whose existence there is historical record.

That said, engagement on the issue allows those railing against the idea of a black samurai (or a female shinobi) to move the goalposts of the discussion in whatever way feeds the the idea that gaming is no longer what it used to be.

This “debate and discussion,” as the Shadows development team might put it, is a smokescreen for racism and hate to fester within the community of gamers.

In some circles, the vitriol is more pointed, with a black samurai and a female ninja being part of a conspiracy to increase diversity in games, supposedly a big no-no among this subset.

As Aftermath’s Gita Jackson put it in her piece on the matter, “Racism isn’t a logical position, so you cannot defeat it with logic. Facts just don’t matter to a racist, especially not the tedious kind of racist who makes their home in video game culture.”

The insistence that games should be a specific way also belies a lack of curiosity in the world. It’s not exactly what I’d call ignorance, but it’s close enough to stubbornness supporting the idea that games are meant to be for and cater to just a specific subset of people, and to deny them their fancies is to erase them from relevance.

The development team said that while it worked hard to ensure it represented Feudal Japan well, “our intention has never been to present any of our Assassin’s Creed games, including Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as factual representations of history, or historical characters. Instead, we aim to spark curiosity and encourage players to explore and learn more about the historical settings we get inspired by.”

For the reactionaries calling Yasuke and Naoe attempts at forced diversity, this little portion of the statement of the development team is perhaps more important to me.

It’s a reminder to, as Ted Lasso might have put it, “be curious, not judgemental.”

It’s a reminder that all the right-wing haters in the world for a video game (or, in fact, a host of video games featuring people whom hatemongers dismiss) are a small piece of the whole, as there are many types of people enjoying games without this myopic worldview, and it’s their loss for not leaving their hate at the gate.

Gaming culture is so much richer and fulfilling when there’s a multitude of voices supporting the industry in the myriad ways gamers do, and I welcome reactionaries to let games inspire them to know more about the world, or at the very least, make them imagine the world around them in altogether different terms from what they’re used to. – Rappler.com