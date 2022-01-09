12 cool gadgets announced at CES 2022

There was no shortage of cool gadgets announced at CES 2022. Here are our faves.

Despite surging coronavirus cases, CES, the world’s largest consumer technology expo, returned to Las Vegas this year to host product unveilings from some industry heavyweights.

Though a number of companies pulled out of in-person exhibits, there was no shortage of cool gadgets announced during the show.

Here are some of them:

Samsung’s The Freestyle projector

Thinking of recreating that cinema experience at home? Samsung has got you covered with its new ultraportable projector, called The Freestyle. This two-pound TV alternative can project onto surfaces, be it a wall or a screen, for up to 100 inches.

The projector itself sits on a 180-degree cradle, allowing you to watch your movies on a ceiling if you like. And what’s impressive is that, for such a small device, it’s capable of outputting 1080p, HDR video, plus has 360-degree sound. It’s already available for pre-order in some markets with a retail price of $899.

PlayStation VR2

Sony finally announced the long-rumored next-gen PlayStation VR for the PS5. Aptly called the PlayStation VR2, the new headset boasts a number of notable improvements from its predecessor, including sensory features and eye-tracking capabilities. The internal displays also got an upgrade, with it now sporting 4K OLED screens that support a 110-degree field of view, foveated rendering, and refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

To go along with the headset, Sony also unveiled the PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers, which come with a six-axis motion system and a capacitive sensor. It also includes the DualSense controller’s trigger effect and haptic feedback.

While we have yet to see the new system in action, this is definitely exciting news for virtual reality fans who own a PS5.

Asus ROG Flow Z13

When you can’t decide between getting a gaming console, a laptop, or a tablet, why not go with a hybrid device? The Asus ROG Flow Z13 has the form factor of a tablet and the functionality and specs of a gaming laptop.

Under the hood, you can have up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor coupled with an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. And you can configure it further with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. These components are all packed in a relatively slim, 12mm body with a 13.4-inch LCD display.

You can easily prop the Flow Z13 up on your desk, connect a controller, and start playing like you would the Switch, for example. At the same time, you can also connect the included keyboard and use it as a laptop. After all, it comes with Windows out of the box.

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar

If your work involves a lot of video calls, you know that having a good camera and microphone is important to look and sound professional. The AnkerWork B600 Video Bar is a remote meeting unit that covers both of these needs, and more. This all-in-one device has a webcam, a key light, a microphone array, and speakers.

The camera sensor records 2K resolution video at 30 frames per second and offers field-of-view adjustments, autofocus, and artificial intelligence-backed image enhancements. The key light, meanwhile, illuminates your face during meetings.

For audio, the bar sports a four-mic array with dynamic beamforming to reduce ambient noise and improve clarity. It also includes speakers, allowing you to hear the people you’re talking to without the need for other hardware.

Perhaps the best part about the B600 is that it conveniently clips on top of your monitor or laptop, which can help reduce clutter on your work-from-home station. It’s will launch on January 25 for $219.99.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

Sticking to productivity-related hardware, Acer’s new Chromebook Spin 513 is a relatively affordable convertible that packs quite a punch.

This laptop-tablet houses an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor and Arm Mali-G77 MC9 graphics. For reference, the Kompanio 1380 is Mediatek’s new upper mid-range chip that is said to be quite a step up from both the 500 and 800 series.

The Spin 513 also sports a 13.5-inch panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which Acer touts gives you 18% more vertical screen space versus that of a 16:9 aspect ratio panel. It also has a 2256×1504 resolution, similar to the brand’s higher-end Chromebook Spin 713.

While Chromebooks are rarely as flexible as Windows laptops, they remain cost-efficient options for anyone who needs a device for simple, everyday tasks like filling out spreadsheets or distance learning. And Acer’s Spin 513 is no exception, with a starting price of $599.99.

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense

Razer previously teased the idea of a vibrating gaming chair back in 2019 and it’s now a step closer to becoming a reality.

The Enki Pro HyperSense is a gaming chair which features a haptic engine with 65,000 haptic variations and feedback of +/- 1 G-Force. The physical feedback syncs to the game, movie, or music you’re playing, taking your immersion to the next level, as the gaming hardware brand puts it.

In short, when you, say, perform a sharp turn in a racing game, you won’t only see or hear it but you’ll feel it as well.

Samsung Odyssey Ark

We can leave it to Samsung to make cool-looking curved displays. The South Korean electronics giant this year introduced the Odyssey Ark, a 55-inch curved gaming monitor that supports both horizontal and vertical orientations.

The screen touts a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 4K resolution and an immersive wraparound field of view. And, as mentioned, you can flip it vertically to have it curve over your head. It will also feature quantum dot color and Mini LED backlighting. Samsung has yet to share other details apart from these.

When it comes to availability, the monitor is expected to hit the US later this year, though the price has yet to be revealed.

New silicon from Intel, Nvidia, and AMD

We’re kind of cheating here by putting Intel, AMD, and Nvidia’s new offerings under one entry. Then again, they can all be classified as new chips. The three companies are again back at CES 2022, competing with each other to see who brought the fastest and most powerful silicon.

Intel unveiled the latest version of its 12th Gen Alder Lake processors for laptops, which feature a hybrid architecture. Chief among the new line is the Core i9-12900HK, which is said to be the chipmaker’s fastest mobile processor ever.

Nvidia, meanwhile, similarly dropped several bombshell announcements, pulling the wrappings off of the much-touted GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. Alongside it, the RTX 3050 for desktops and RTX 3070 and 3080 Ti for laptops were also announced.

Not to be one-upped, AMD also unveiled its own line of processors, including Ryzen 6000 for laptops and Ryzen 7000 for desktops.

Sony’s QD-OLED TV

CES wouldn’t be complete without new televisions, and Sony this year showcased the world’s first QD-OLED TVs. The Bravia XR A95K is the brand’s new 55- and 65-inch 4K flagships using the new display technology.

What is QD-OLED? QD-OLED stands for quantum dot organic light-emitting diode. This is a new innovation in displays that essentially builds upon what OLED already brings to the table. Samsung Displays, the division of Samsung that manufactured and supplied the panels for Sony’s new TVs, touts improvements like more vivid colors in bright areas and better viewing angles. You can, for instance, watch view your TV from the side and not see any changes in color.

The A95K comes equipped with four HDMI ports, two of which are HDMI 2.1. It also ships with variable refresh rates and will feature auto HDR tone mapping and auto low latency mode when connected to a PS5.

Sony has yet to announce pricing and availability.

LG G2 TV

Sony is not the only one with shiny new TVs at CES 2022. LG expectedly brought some of its forthcoming TVs to the show, including its biggest and brightest OLED screen yet. The flagship G2, the successor of the G1, boasts a number of key improvements over its predecessor.

The most notable is that the G2 TV can deliver a higher peak brightness than any of LG’s previous releases, thanks to new algorithms and improved heat dissipation. A brighter OLED panel lets you enjoy viewing without any glare, even when your TV is in a room with plenty of sunlight.

However, the coolest feature about the G2 is that it comes in a gigantic 97-inch option with 8K resolution, which is just about an inch shy from some other brand’s TVs that top out at 98 inches.

LG has yet to announce a release date and a price for the TV.

TCL Nxtwear Air

The TCL Nxtwear Air is sort of an outlier in the smart glasses space. Instead of AR and VR functionalities, the wearable spectacles act as a secondary display for your phone, tablet, or laptop.

The device features two 1080p Micro OLED screens that give the effect of viewing a 140-inch screen from a distance of four meters. TCL says that this new iteration benefits from a revamped design that is 30% lighter and looks a lot more stylish than its predecessor.

These glasses are expected to launch within the first quarter of this year. No word yet on the price.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro series

Lenovo is making its already-good Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops even better this year. The refreshed series, consisting of the 5i Pro and the 5 Pro, can house up to the latest Intel Core i7-12700H processor or next-gen AMD Ryzen processors with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. It also features DDR5 memory and up to 1TB of PCle SSD storage.

Both include a 16-inch WQHD+ panel with a 240Hz adaptive refresh rate, the first laptops in the market to have this display configuration. The two also support up to 135W USB Type-C charging and Wi-Fi 6E network connectivity, among a host of other upgrades.

We don’t think you can go wrong with this one if you’re after performance and graphics power for on-the-go gaming.

Lenovo has yet to announce pricing and availability. – Rappler.com