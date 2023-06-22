‘Final Fantasy XVI’ impressions: Nothing short of epic

Disclosure: A PlayStation 5 review code was provided by the publisher.

Every Final Fantasy fan knows that each mainline installment in the anthology-style franchise features different characters, worlds, plots and gameplay systems. While there are a few overlaps here and there, each numbered game remains unique enough to stand on its own. That has never been more apparent than with Final Fantasy XVI, which takes on a bold and fresh direction for the franchise.

I’m glad to say that that decision pays off for FFXVI, with the dark tone and action-focused combat captivating me more than I initially expected them to. Both the gameplay and the story feel so out of left field for the franchise that I could have mistaken it for another game, if not for inclusion of recurring spells and creatures. Then again, it’s that willingness to distinguish itself from previous installments that I love so much about the six or so hours I spent with the game so far.

Grounded story

FFXVI takes advantage of its medieval setting to tell a more grounded story that’s unlike anything you might have seen before from Final Fantasy – one that’s not afraid to tackle more mature themes like revenge. The land of Valisthea is marred by wars, mysteries, and a world-ending threat, serving as an appropriate backdrop to many of the personal and political conflicts that unfold throughout. I don’t want to talk too much about the events in the story to avoid divulging spoilers. What I can say is that it takes a lot of cues from the HBO hit Game of Thrones, which was cited by the developers as a strong influence.

That influence is clear from how the story frames a realistic picture of a power struggle between warring kingdoms vying for control over magic crystals. Perhaps too realistic at times, choosing not to hold back on the gory details that might come from characters swinging war implements at each other. Most of the violence, in my opinion, is at least handled in good taste and serves the story one way or another. The obscenities and cussing though is a bit too gratuitous for my taste.

If you have played a Final Fantasy game before, you know that there’s always a lot of story and lore to cover. XVI is no exception, taking the first couple of hours to set everything up: the characters, the relationships they have with each other, and the kingdoms they reside in, among others. The opening can feel a bit slow, but I personally enjoyed immersing myself in the game’s world.

Being a Final Fantasy game, the cutscenes are also relatively long. They are, however, always engaging thanks to the compelling characters and dialogue. That includes the brooding and stoic main protagonist Clive Rosfield, who’s more nuanced than he appears, and isn’t just another quintessential Final Fantasy hero.

I love the Active Time Lore feature, which allows you to pull up and read codex entries relevant to what’s happening at that moment in the game, saving you from having to navigate various folders to find what you’re looking for. Even better is that the feature is accessible during both gameplay sections and cutscenes.

Real-time combat

FFXVI’s combat also marks a significant departure for the franchise. Instead of a turn-based system, combat encounters are now more action-focused and happen in real time. The new system feels closer to the fast-paced, combo-reliant action of Devil May Cry than the action-strategy hybrid of 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake. That’s only fitting since the combat was designed by Ryota Suzuki, the accomplished Capcom veteran behind Devil May Cry.

For the most part, the combat system itself is satisfying to play. I enjoyed being able to pull off flashy combos that smoothly string different sword and magic attacks together as Clive. These moves light up the screen with gorgeous lighting and particle effects which show off the power of the PS5. Still, I can’t help but think that it also lacks depth as I managed to get through a lot of sections relying on the same few moves every time. That could change, of course, as Clive gets more upgrades later in the game.

While Clive does meet other characters in his adventure, he’s the only character you can actively control throughout the whole game. I think that that change helps the combat system here as it narrows your focus on Clive.

There are also Eikon battles peppered throughout the game. These are encounters pitting gigantic beasts – summons from previous installments – in large-scale brawls. They’re always cinematic and a sight to behold, but gameplay-wise, they don’t demand much from you as the player. Eikon combat currently feels somewhat simplistic, with your options being more limited than when you’re controlling Clive. But I surely won’t complain about their inclusion in the game as each battle proves to be a jaw-dropping visual feast.

So far, I’m very much enjoying Final Fantasy XVI, and the new direction plays a huge factor in that. The game re-envisions what the franchise could be and runs with it, delivering an experience that’s nothing short of epic. It also takes full advantage of the PS5’s hardware to bring relatively smooth gameplay at launch. That, for me, is impressive as it’s become quite rare for games to come out with zero major bugs and hiccups. – Rappler.com

Images courtesy Square Enix.