5 Google Pixel 9 features we’d love to have on other Android smartphones

Google on Wednesday, August 14 (Philippine time), launched the Pixel 9 line of smartphones that boast new and improved functionalities and features – many of which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

As with previous Pixel releases, however, the Pixel 9 lineup – which consists of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold – won’t be officially released in the Philippines.

That means we won’t be able to try the new Pixel-exclusive features for ourselves, unless, of course, Google later rolls them out for Android.

If the search engine giant were to do that, though, here are the five Pixel 9 features we’d love to have on other Android smartphones:

Pixel Screenshots

Are you the type to take a lot of screenshots on your smartphone? If you are, the Pixel Screenshots app should prove useful to you. The app not only creates a dedicated space for all your screenshots, preventing them from cluttering your gallery, but it also leverages AI to analyze the information contained in them.

You can, for example, take a screenshot of a recipe you found online, and later ask the onboard AI to pull it back up for you once you need it. That way you don’t have to manually note things down when you need to remember or go back to them in the future; you can just take a screenshot.

GEMINI, BY GOOGLE. Android Ecosystem president Sameer Samat presents the newest Gemini AI model capabilities during the Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, USA, on August 13, 2024.

Pixel Studio

Another app debuting with the Pixel 9 is Pixel Studio, an AI-powered image generation tool that’s set to take on Apple’s Image Playground. Pixel Studio uses the on-device AI and Google’s Imagen 3 diffusion model to let you transform text-based prompts to images. The app additionally features Magic Editor tools that enable you to reposition or remove objects as you see fit. It also can suggest art styles that can dramatically change how your image turns out.

While there are already plenty of AI-powered image generation tools available to the public, having another one doesn’t necessarily hurt – and it’s one that leverages Google’s AI smarts, no less. It gives you another alternative to play around with, in case you’re not too happy with the resulting image you got from other image generators.

Pixel Weather app

Mobile weather apps provide quick and easy access to forecast information that you’ll need to plan out your day and your outfit, including temperature, precipitation levels, and air quality.

But Google is taking the traditional weather app experience a step further by employing AI to analyze the information and provide contextualized summaries for you. With the Pixel Weather app, you no longer have to try to make sense of the forecast information yourself; you can get a snapshot of the day’s weather and instantly know whether you need to dress down for a warm day or need to carry an umbrella with you.

Call Notes

Google is making it much easier for you to note down details from your phone calls.

The new Call Notes feature can transcribe and summarize the call you just had after you hang up, ensuring you don’t get important appointment times, addresses, or contact details mixed up. Such a feature can also save you from having to scramble for pen and paper whenever you need to scribble down information you might need later on.

You also won’t need to worry about your privacy as well since the feature runs fully on-device and it notifies everyone on the call that you’ve activated it.

Add Me

Last but certainly not least is Add Me, a nifty feature of the Pixel 9’s cameras that solves a very common problem when taking group photos.

Let’s say, you’re with your family or your friends, and you want to take a photo with everyone in it. To do that, you either have to ask a stranger to take the photo for you or settle for a selfie – unless, of course, you always keep a tripod handy. Whichever of the two options you go with, you likely won’t have much control of how your photo will come out. Add Me solves that problem by using AI and augmented reality (AR) tech to combine two photos together.

Here’s how it works: You capture the group as normal, only asking them to leave a physical space for where they can pretend you’re standing if you were part of the shot. After that, you clear everyone from the frame and swap places with one member of the group; he or she captures you standing alone in the space they left for you. Then, the AI merges the two photos together to make it appear like you and your group were part of the same shot.

From what Google has shown, the results can look seamless. That’s probably thanks to the feature including an AR overlay that would help the second photo-taker frame and position the shot as close to the first photo as possible. You also need to snap your shots with a static background to get the best results.

With this feature, you no longer have to awkwardly ask strangers to take your group photo for you and your friends. That’s why, we hope that it, along with the other features mentioned on this list, eventually find their way into other Android devices in the near future. – Rappler.com