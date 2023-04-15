How Filipino Youtuber Wow Mao inadvertently got caught up in the US leaks scandal

While not much is known about Wow Mao – he has not released his name or any identifying information to the public – how he got caught up in the intelligence documents leaks is in itself a fascinating story

Wow Mao, a Filipino Youtuber based in the UK, inadvertently got thrown into a massive scandal regarding leaked United States intelligence documents.

While not much is known about Wow Mao – he has not released his name or much of any identifying information to the public – how he got caught up in the leaks is in itself a fascinating story

A message shared, alarms raised

The FBI on Thursday, April 13, arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard, over the leaks online of classified documents that embarrassed the US with its allies. Texeira was a user of instant messaging site Discord, where he went by the handle OG on a server called Thug Shaker Central.

The Guardian, in its report on April 13, said “that the documents were shared on Thug Shaker Central in an apparent attempt to impress the group, rather than to achieve any particular foreign policy outcome.”

A teenage member of Thug Shaker Central shared the information on another server, a community that follows Filipino YouTuber Wow Mao.

The Wow Mao Discord server, which is not connected to Thug Shaker Central except by having the same user in both servers, did not immediately flag the content due to the volume of chat messages that went on the server. Moreso because leaked intelligence documents do not normally come into the purview of a Youtube celebrity’s Discord.

Kralj, a Wow Mao Discord moderator, told The Guardian the teenager who shared the documents was “in his late teens, a good kid with a good heart.”

“He just wants to inform his friends about stuff he’s finding online but didn’t want the documents to leak. It was just bad luck for him that the documents were real,” Kralj said.

Caught by surprise

In an interview with Times Radio, Wow Mao himself found himself, and the moderators, caught by surprise.

“How could this happen to us?” Wow Mao said. “We’re moderators for Filipino Youtube celebrity’s Discord server and now we’ve got to deal with the CIA and the FBI.”

This man found himself at the centre of a major international scandal when classified documents were posted to his Discord server.



YouTuber ‘Wow Mao’ tells @jo_crawford he knew nothing about the leaked files.#TimesRadio pic.twitter.com/8JB19zgXrK — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) April 14, 2023

According to Wow Mao, he believes the information was posted on March 1, but he didn’t notice it until it came out in the news in April. Wow Mao doesn’t moderate his own server much as he was focused on content creation.

He also admitted the moderators likely didn’t notice it because chat messages on the Discord server move very quickly on servers with a high volume of participants.

Denouncing the leaks

Wow Mao himself posted a video on April 11 denouncing the leaks which made it on his server.

Play Video

Speaking with Times Radio, he also noted he became the subject of online attacks as a result of misrepresentation. People believed he himself was the leaker, and were calling for him to be arrested by police or sent back to the Philippines.

Said Wow Mao, “My only fault is that a guy who leaked private documents liked my content.”

While he admitted that some of the people who liked his content held more conservative views, Wow Mao has stated it’s “a view that doesn’t align with my own, but that’s just sort of the kind of people that have been attracted to my content. And that’s something I have to reevaluate about myself or at least how I moderate my server.” – Rappler.com