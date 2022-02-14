Gran Turismo’s Kazunori Yamauchi on series’ 25th anniversary, GT 7’s new features

'To have been able to work with the same team for 30 years is something I've been very appreciative of,' says Kazunori Yamauchi

Gran Turismo series creator Kazunori Yamauchi took the time to chat with some members of the Asian gaming media on Monday, February 7, about the upcoming Gran Turismo 7, which arrives on March 4, 2022 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Gran Turismo 7 is actually a milestone title for the series, as the game is also a celebration of Sony’s flagship racing franchise’s 25th anniversary. The original Gran Turismo was a very important game for console gaming’s early 3D era as it pushed the boundaries of videogame realism back in 1997. Back then, what the game delivered in terms of graphics and the level of car customization was unheard of for video games.

We asked Kazunori about how he feels when he looks back at the series’ 25-year history.

Kazunori credited his team and the fans for the series going as far as it has. “One thing is that the development of Gran Turismo actually started in 1992, five years before the game’s release. In that respect, we’ve been working for about 30 years with the same team. To have been able to work with the same team for 30 years is something I’ve been very appreciative of. I really doubt that there are any other games like that where you have that kind of team. The other thing that I’m also very appreciative of is the users’ support of this series for the last 25 years because without them it wouldn’t have been possible to create for so long,” Kazunori said.

Something that has always been an iconic staple in Gran Turismo games are the license tests that also train a player how to drive

He also described Gran Turismo as being an experimental title, and it’s this spirit of innovation that has made the work satisfying for three decades. “And finally, back when Gran Turismo came out in 1997, it was a very experimental title. And being experimental and innovative is very important even now. And we are able to still do things like Music Replay in continuing that innovation, and that’s really what’s satisfying to see,” Kazunori said.

As far as innovations go, he discussed some of the interesting new features and modes coming to Gran Turismo 7. One of these is “Music Rally,” which has been marketed as sort of a more casual way to play the game wherein the player drives along to music, and has to arrive at a marker to get more driving time, as opposed to a more traditional racing contest.

Kazunori explained that the mode will really have players enjoying the music and familiarizing themselves with the tracks. He said that while the mode is similar to a time-limit mode where players also need to reach a certain marker for extra time, Music Rally is designed to be less difficult.

The game is also being touted as a celebration of car culture, and one of the modes called “Music Replay” will allow players to record their game and pair it with music to create special post-game videos. Kazunori promised a large selection of music for the game. These features focus less on the competitive angle of the game, and focus more on digitally showcasing the beauty of cars, and experiences where players can truly feel how one car handles and drives than just being in a competitive race.

One other car culture-oriented mode is the “GT Cafe,” where you visit various coffee shops – with one example shown below – in the world and learn more about cars and their specific histories from people hanging out there.

Those focused more on the racing will also find more stuff to sink their teeth into as Kazunori promised that the game has more complex systems that players can gradually learn, with help and guidance from the game, along with the usual customization options as shown below.

He also promised that the AI will be fairly skilled, and will have the same level as an experienced real-life player. It won’t always be easy to win when you and the AI are, for example, driving the same car unless you have put in the time to learn its systems more.

The good looks are a given for any Gran Turismo game. What Gran Turismo 7 brings are fun casual modes that make it more accessible to new fans while also adding depth to the customization and nuances to the driving system for the more experienced player. – Rappler.com