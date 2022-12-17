11 top gadgets of 2022: Steam Deck, Nothing Ear Stick, ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

In search of the most must-buy tech gifts this holiday season? You’re in the right place. Whether you’re shopping for that tech-obsessed loved one or perhaps even yourself, there’s no shortage of cool, cutting-edge gadgets this year that you might want to check out.

From handheld gaming systems to portable smart projectors, here are some of my personal picks below:

Steam Deck

How the Steam Deck, a handheld PC, can play console heavyweights like God of War and Cyberpunk 2077, albeit at lower settings, never ceases to boggle my mind. That’s perhaps a testament to how impressive the device is, packing just enough performance and graphical power to satisfy your on-the-go gaming needs, while maintaining a portable and lightweight frame that’s comfortable to hold.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo

Technically, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo was first announced in 2021, but it didn’t hit the global market until early 2022. This hybrid instant camera combines modern technology with vintage design sensibilities, pairing a 5MP sensor with an Instax printer. It also features 10 lens modes and 10 film effects to give you that Instagram-worthy retro look for your holiday party photos.

Nothing Ear Stick

Leave it to Nothing to catch your eye with a striking design. The tech startup’s latest pair of wireless earbuds, the Ear Stick, sports an unconventional, half-in ear form factor, and ships in a lipstick-sized, cylindrical case. The buds themselves also make good use of the signature clear plastic aesthetic the brand has become known for. If the looks aren’t doing it, the Ear Stick at least still packs good sound quality at a relatively affordable price.

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest, brightest, and, dare I say, boldest smartwatch that the Cupertino tech giant has put out so far. While it’s geared primarily for endurance and extreme sports athletes, there’s plenty to love about the new wearable even if you’re not the adventurous type, including the longer battery life, LTE connectivity, and the Action button that lets you access your favorite features in an instant. Perhaps the only thing that’s holding it back is the hefty price.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony continues to knock it out of the park with its noise-canceling headphones. This year’s WH-1000XM5 follows in its predecessors’ footsteps, combining stellar audio performance with the best-in-class noise-canceling capabilities. It’s not a big upgrade from the XM4, but you’d probably be hard pressed to find a better-sounding pair of over-ear cans in this price category than this one.

Razer Stream Controller

If you’re considering starting a career in streaming, the Razer Stream Controller might be for you. This nifty touchscreen device serves as an all-in-one controller for your stream, featuring customizable buttons and dials, which you can use to map out the software and settings you want quick access to. Outside of streaming, you can also connect it to applications like Adobe Premiere Pro and Photoshop and create shortcuts for tools you use the most.

Apple MacBook Air M2

When you’re shopping for a laptop, you can never go wrong with the MacBook Air, granted you’re willing to spend quite a bit. This year, Apple released what is arguably its best laptop yet, the MacBook Air M2. It boasts a new design, a brighter display, a 1080p webcam, and, of course, an M2 chip that more than delivers on the performance front.

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

While the first foldable PC is 2020’s Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold, ASUS has also claimed a first with the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED being the first foldable to use an OLED display. A recipient of Time Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2022, the laptop features a 17.3-inch display that folds, creating two seamless 12.5-inch displays. It offers a variety of configurations namely the Desktop, Laptop (with Bluetooth keyboard), Laptop (with virtual keyboard), Tablet, Reader, and Extended. It’s pricey at P219,995, but it’s certainly something for the early adopter types that get excited with new forms for devices like this one.

Samsung Freestyle Smart Projector

If there’s one gadget on this list that you could probably impress your friends with, it’s the Samsung Freestyle. This cute smart projector can easily be propped up on just about any surface, not to mention how its barrel can rotate a full 180 degrees, allowing you to take the whole home theater experience to practically any corner of your place. Sure, there are more affordable options out there, but the inventiveness and practicality of the Freestyle’s design makes it hard to overlook.

Logitech Litra Beam

While quarantine measures have since eased up, remote meetings are likely to stay for the foreseeable future. If you want to look your best on-camera, you need good lighting. For that, you might want to check out the Logitech Litra Beam, a compact lighting solution that can get bright enough for just about any camera. It’s also very versatile, fitting well in different workstation setups. Oh, Litra Beam is perfect for streamers as well.

iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro (and Pro Max) marks one of the biggest design leaps yet for Apple’s best-selling product, abandoning the divisive notch in favor of the new Dynamic Island cutout. It also packs a gorgeous display, incredible camera capabilities, and a stunningly fast processor. Put all those together, and you get an iPhone that, in my opinion, is as close to perfect as humanly possible. – Rappler.com