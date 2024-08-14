‘Visions of Mana’ preview: Starting off on a seemingly simple adventure

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The slice of 'Visions of Mana' we played through was an enjoyable experience, as this portion of the game felt simpler, yet better explained than the demo

I was given the chance to play a slice of Visions of Mana to share some impressions of things that weren’t in the demo version, and I must say I find myself enjoying the experience. This portion of the game we played feels earlier in the story – and therefore simpler, yet better explained than the demo.

For starters, we’re introduced to primary characters Val and Hinna, who essentially are tasked to go on a pilgrimage to restore the balance of mana in the world.

You can expect them to pick up more people along the way to form a proper party, and I look forward to seeing the how the characters in the demo of the game are introduced to the pair.

For an action-packed JRPG, Visions of Mana’s visuals feel light and breezy, compared to something like Tales of Arise or perhaps Scarlet Nexus. The art style feels more hopeful in the early-game than in the desolate wastes in Arise or the weird cityscapes of Scarlet Nexus.

I enjoyed exploring volcanic-inspired tropics and a windy city, and it felt vibrant, even if I’m slaying cute little monsters and double-jumping and airdashing the map looking for treasure while I meander away from the quest-designated destinations.

Cute and cuddly monstrosities aside, I have noticed a visual issue that may make it difficult for some to get the full enjoyment out of the game. The subtitles and in-game text can be hard to read due to size and font color when playing on a larger screen, such as what you might do on a non-computer setup.

Compared to the demo, the directions for different actions and attacks you can take are better explained, especially since it’s not all thrown together at you in a series of short tutorials, but rather more piecemeal.

That said, I imagine the introduction of elemental magic and classes defined by their weapons and elements will shake thing up a bit in the full game.

For action-RPG gamers, the idea of theorycrafting an ideal party and strategy for utilizing that party’s strengths should make them salivate.

Do I want speedy slashers, or slow big-hitters? What sort of magic do I bring? How do I triumph against a boss in as efficient a way as possible? I hope the full Visions of Mana experience leans into that sort of added-value replayability alongside a compelling story.

I look forward to seeing where the adventure (and the class-combinations) will take me, Val and Hinna when the game comes out at the end of the month.

In the meantime, it may be time to practice my sword swings and double-jumping. – Rappler.com