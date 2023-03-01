WATCH: Sony PS VR2 unboxing

Play Video

MANILA, Philippines – Sony on February 22 released their next generation VR platform, the PS VR2, for the PS5.

Priced at P34,790, it’s quite the accessory, if you can still call it that, as it’s even more expensive than an actual PS5 console, which goes for P30,790. Like its predecessor though, the PS VR – which was priced the same as its matching console, the PS4, as well – it offers an experience that the console alone can’t offer: virtual reality.

The PS VR2 offers top-shelf specs two 2000 x 2040 displays, one for each eye, with HDR (high dynamic range) technology and the use of an OLED panel that’s crisper than LCD screens like the one found in the original PS VR. The original PS VR also had a lower resolution at 960 x 1080 for each eye. The jump in resolution from PS VR to PS VR2 is roughly the same as jumping from a full HD display to a 4K TV.

The setup is also so much easier, as the original PS VR had a complicated setup that involved many cables, and the need for other accessories such as the PS Move motion-sensing controllers, and the PS Eye camera. The VR2 needs just one USB-C cable to connect to the PS5, comes with a pair of VR Sense controllers, and has built-in cameras for motion tracking. It also has eye-tracking technology, which allows for so-called “foveated rendering” which boosts graphics where your eye is looking at, and can also be used for more applications in game – although how exactly, we’ll just have to see as the games come along.

The games will be crucial in the success of the VR2. While the original VR sold a healthy 6 million units in its lifetime, it’s hard to say that it was a true game-changer as the most memorable games from that generation were still found on the main PS4 platform. The VR2 has a good start with a VR game for the very popular dinobot-busting PlayStation franchise, Horizon.

Sony’s had a good six years to try to get the hang of VR game production, so suffice to say, it’ll be interesting this time around if their new VR platform will eventually have that type of game that will make the VR2 a device that’s a must-have.

Right now, Meta-owned Oculus with its Meta Quest 2 is the VR market leader having sold about 15 million units by the first half of 2022 since its release in October 2020, good at the time for grabbing 90% of the market share

Expect more PS VR 2 reviews in the future, as Sony has provided us a unit that we can use for testing games. For now, enjoy our unboxing! – Rappler.com