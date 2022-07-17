8 of the coolest gadgets to come out so far in 2022

With the threat of the pandemic seemingly slowing down and restrictions easing up, a lot of the major tech conferences and trade shows like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and Mobile World Congress (MWC) managed to stage returns this year. Of course, with it comes the multitude of new gadget announcements. And there’s already been a lot of cool new hardware that have been released even with half a year left until 2023.

So we’re rounding up some of the ones we’re dying to have below:

Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector

TVs aren’t always ideal for replicating the cinema experience. For that, you might need a projector. And one of the literal and figurative heavyweights in this space is the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K portable projector. This bulky piece of hardware lets you enjoy a crystal clear picture at 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and a brightness of up to 2,400 ISO lumens. It also includes auto-focus, auto-keystone, and auto-screen-fit features if you don’t want to bother with too much setup. What’s more, it has a pair of 10W speakers for low-to-mid frequencies and a pair of 5W tweeters for high frequencies. All you’ll need now is some popcorn to enjoy your movie with.

Steam Deck

While the Switch remains as popular as ever, even the most die-hard Nintendo fans will probably admit that it’s starting to feel a little dated in terms of its capabilities. This is seemingly where the Steam Deck comes in, a handheld gaming system developed by Valve that plays your Steam library. It essentially combines the portability of the Switch with the flexibility and power of a mid-range PC. Sure, it’s not a replacement for your gaming laptop or desktop, but if you’ve ever wanted to play modern AAA releases on-the-go, this will let you do that, albeit at lower graphical settings.

Ray-Ban Stories

Ray-Ban glasses have long been a staple for many fashion-forward folks. Meta probably knew that when it decided to partner with the brand to design the Ray-Ban Stories, a stylish pair of smart glasses with some neat functionalities. The device features a camera on each lens, allowing you to snap photos or record video without having to pull up your phone. It also has built-in audio drivers to play music close to your ears.

The idea of putting Meta-developed cameras on your face might be disconcerting for some, given the tech giant’s track record when it comes to data privacy. Still, this is a cool device that sort of hints at what the future might hold for smart wearables.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony’s WH-1000XM series of high-end, noise-canceling headphones have been consistently great, and the latest iteration, the XM5, is even better than its predecessors in every aspect. Almost every part of the cans have been overhauled for the better. It features a sleeker design, improved active noise-canceling capabilities, and some of the best sound quality you can get in this price range, on top of the usual bells and whistles. Maybe the only drawback is that it’s quite expensive.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best phones you can buy right now. This flagship device practically covers all the bases, from the extravagant looks, the cutting-edge features, and the giant display. Plus, it includes a faster and more responsive S Pen, keeping with the spirit of the now-defunct Note line.

DJI Mini 3 Pro

DJI has already established itself as the go-to drone manufacturer in the world, with an expansive selection of products that cater to enthusiasts and professionals alike. What’s so interesting about one of their more recent releases, the DJI Mini 3 Pro, however, is how it manages to pack so much technological hardware into such a compact package. Weighing less than 250g, this lightweight device can shoot 4K resolution videos at 60fps. It also has an obstacle avoidance system and subject tracking, which aren’t available in previous Mini releases. Perhaps the best part is that it’s so easy to carry around, making it a little easier on your load during shoots.

Snap Pixy

Another drone on this list, the Snap Pixy is a more user-friendly flying robot that can similarly take photos and videos, though don’t expect too much from the quality. But the best part about this device is that you don’t need any experience in flying drones to use it. After all, it’s not even controlled by a remote, you simply have to push a button and it’ll start operating by itself. This makes it the perfect companion for any significant events that you want to capture for your social media followers.

Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger

Mophie has upgraded its MagSafe travel charger for Apple devices. Instead of two charging stations, this latest release features three, letting you wirelessly juice up your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch on one device all at the same time. It also has a foldable design, which makes it the perfect travel essential. With this charger, you won’t need to worry about packing multiple wires and adapters in your bag anymore. – Rappler.com