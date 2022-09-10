Gadgets
Apple iPhone 14 prices: Base model starts at P56,990

Gelo Gonzales
iPHONE 14

Image from Apple

This year's models are more expensive by P6,000 to P8,000 than last year's phones

MANILA, Philippines – Apple has made the prices available for its new iPhone 14 models.

This year’s lineup includes four models, each having several storage capacity variants:

  • iPhone 14 (128GB)- P56,990
  • iPhone 14 (256GB) – P63,990
  • iPhone 14 (512GB) – P75,990
  • iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) – P63,990
  • iPhone 14 Plus (256GB) – P70,990
  • iPhone 14 Plus (512GB) – P82,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) – P70,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro (256GB) – P77,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro (512GB) – P89,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro (1TB) – P102,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB) – P77,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max (256GB) – P84,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max (512GB) – P96,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max (1TB) – P109,990
This year’s models are more expensive, by P6,000, for the base models, to P8,000 for the largest capacity Pro Max models than the 2021 lineup. For comparison, here are the prices when the iPhone 13 series launched in September 2021:

  • iPhone 13 (128GB) – P50,990
  • iPhone 13 (256GB) – P57,990
  • iPhone 13 (512GB) – P69,990
  • iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) – P63,990
  • iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) – P70,990
  • iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) – P82,990
  • iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) – P95,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB) – P70,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max (256GB) – P76,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max (512GB) – P88,990
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max (1TB) – P101,990

The iPhone 13 mini, which was launched at P44,990 last year, has no successor this year. However, it is still officially listed on the Apple website, and has been given a slight price cut along with the base iPhone 13 model. The Here are the new cheaper prices for these two models:

  • iPhone 13 mini (128GB) – P42,990
  • iPhone 13 mini (256GB) – P49,990
  • iPhone 13 mini (512GB) – P61,990
  • iPhone 13 (128GB) – P49,990
  • iPhone 13 (256GB) – P56,990
  • iPhone 13 (512GB) – P68,990

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and their prices are no longer listed in the Apple website. Availability in the Philippines has not yet been officially announced. – Rappler.com

Gelo Gonzales

Gelo Gonzales is Rappler’s technology editor. He covers consumer electronics, social media, emerging tech, and video games.

