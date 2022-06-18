Gadget promos for Father’s Day 2022

APPLE. A customer passes an Apple iPhone 13 advertisement at an Apple shop in Singapore on March 18, 2022.

Power Mac Center offers a P12,000 discount on the iPhone 13, while Huawei offers its new P50 Pro at P7,000 off

MANILA, Philippines – Got a techie dad? Still don’t have a Father’s Day gift? This list is for you!

We’ve rounded up a few tech brands here that have some promos just in time for Father’s Day. Check them out!

Huawei

Huawei’s flagship phone, the P50 Pro, is on sale from June 17 to July 3, down from P52,999 to P45,999. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, Huawei’s new HarmonyOS, 120Hz display, and 50MP primary camera.

The foldable Huawei P50 Pocket, the brand’s new foldable phone is down as well from P69,999 to P59,999.

Other products that are on sale are Huawei Nova Y70, Huawei Nova 9 SE, Huawei Nova 9, Huawei Matebook D15 and D14 laptops, and MatePad 10 tablet via the brand’s official site, Lazada, and Shopee pages.

Realme

Realme’s latest release, the realme 9, was officially released on June 15, featuring a 108MP camera, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and 128GB of storage. It launched for P14,999 but will have a one-day sale on June 19 for P12,499, a free pair of Buds Q2 earphones, and a one-year extended warranty.

Maya

Maya has an ongoing promo until June 30, 2022, with BackJoy posture seats and Tumi bags, offering 15% discounts on the purchase of two regular-priced items by paying with Maya QR.

Lenovo

Lenovo has an ongoing promo until June 30, 2022, which offers a free Ark Ergonomics standing desk worth P15,000 with every purchase of a Yoga 7i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 9i, Yoga Duet 7i, ​​Legion Tower 5i, Legion Tower 7i, Legion 5, Legion 5i, Legion 5 Pro, Legion 5i Pro, Legion 7, Legion Slim 7, or Yoga AIO 7. The promo is available at exclusive Lenovo stores and authorized resellers.

Motorola

Motorola’s new 5G-capable moto g 5G plus with a Snapdragon 765 processor, 6.7-inch CinemaVision display, and 48MP rear camera is down to P9,995 from P14,995. The base g50 5G, on the other hand, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, is down from P10,495 to P7,995. Promo runs until June 30, 2022, at official retailers, Shopee, and Lazada.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s 11T, released in 2021 for P21,990 and equipped with a 108MP camera and 120HZ display, is currently on promo at P19,990. Other Xiaomi 11 phones such as the Xiaomi 11 Lite is also on sale from P18,990 to P15,790. Their newest phone, the Xiaomi 12, is also down from P39,999 to 33,090 via their Lazada store.

Anker

Anker’s Flare+ speaker with BassUp technology, 20-hour battery life, halo LED lights, and waterproof and dustproof feature, is on sale at Lazada from P3,999 to P3,359.

Its earphones, the Life P3 and Liberty Pro 3, are on sale as well, with the former’s price going from P4,150 to P3,495 and the latter going from P9,999 to P8,950.

Apple iPhone 13, iPad Pro M1

Power Mac Center is offering discounts of up to P12,000 off on the iPhone 13 and up to P8,490 off on the iPad Pro M1 until June 19. AirPods Pro are also getting a P3,000 discount, while select Apple Watch models get a P1,500 discount. The promos are available at Power Mac Center and The Loop stores nationwide, Web Store, Viber Store, and The Loop by Power Mac Center official stores on Lazada and Shopee. – Rappler.com