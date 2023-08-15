Honor 90 5G, touting 200MP camera, eye-friendly display launched at P24,990

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DxOMark says the Honor 90 5G's display has 'the best in flicker management' and also offers generous storage for its price range at 512GB, though it doesn't have microSD expandability

BATAAN, Philippines – Honor on Tuesday, August 15, launched the newest model in its premium midrange line, the Honor 90 5G, following the Honor 70 in 2022, with the Honor 80, also released in 2022, skipping the Philippine market.

The 90 5G is priced at P24,990, which pits it against the recently released OPPO Reno 10 5G (23,999) and phones released in the first half of the year, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (P24,990), POCO F5 Pro (P26,999), and the vivo V27 5G (P24,999).

Honor is carving out its space in the price range with two features it’s heavily touting: a 200MP camera, matching the much more expensive Samsung S23 Ultra’s main camera on resolution, and a display that it claims is the “world’s first zero-flicker display” whose main benefit is supposedly to lessen eye strain. The 90 5G achieves this through what Honor claims is “industry-leading” PWM or pulse width modulation technology.

Screens flicker causing eye strain. But screens rated at a higher PWM frequency such as the 90 5G’s display, said to be measured at 3,840Hz, reduces the flicker effect, and therefore eye strain.

According to camera and imaging benchmarking site, DxOMark, OLED displays typically range from 50 to 500 Hz, while LCD displays start at 1,000Hz. The same site, in its analysis of the 90 5G’s display, called it “the best in class in flicker management” although its testing appears to have produced lower PWM frequency findings at 2,170 Hz than the brand-proclaimed figures.

The 200MP main camera is paired with a 12MP ultra wide and macro, a 2MP depth sensor, and on the front, a 50 MP selfie shooter.

The phone aims for a premium look with a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a camera array with overlapping circles it calls the “Mirror Luna” design inspired by “the dynamic beauty of moon phases.”

A standout feature compared to those in its price range is its 512GB of storage, compared to the usual 128GB or 256GB of most competitors. It can’t be expanded via microSD, however. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 7 Gen Accelerated Edition chipset, 12GB RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery. – Rappler.com