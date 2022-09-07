iPhone 14 ditches notch cutout, debuts Dynamic Island

DYNAMIC ISLAND. The new notch features separation from the top portion. Image from Apple

The new feature, however, is exclusive to the two more expensive Pro models of this year’s lineup

Apple on Thursday, September 8, Philippine time, launched its new iPhone 14 flagship foursome, boasting a range of refinements and changes over last year’s models.

One such important change is the absence of the mini model. This is because this year’s lineup only comes in two size options: the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro measuring 6.1 inches, and the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max measuring 6.7 inches.

iPhone 14 Pro models

Expectedly, a lot of debuting features are exclusive to the two Pro models, including the redesigned display, which abandons the divisive notch in favor of a pill-shaped cutout, dubbed Dynamic Island. The design change isn’t limited to hardware though, with certain content and controls dynamically integrating or popping out of the new cutout through some animations. This helps the cutout blend in with what you see on your screen, making it less distracting than the original notch.

The debut of Dynamic Island marks a significant change in the design of the iPhone, which has mostly kept the notch intact since it was first introduced in 2017 with the launch of the iPhone X.

Another key addition is the always-on display, which works with the new lock screen widgets included in iOS16. You’ll be able to use it to check your reminders, calendar events, or the weather without needing to turn on your device.

The camera department also benefits from a major upgrade, highlighted by the new 48-megapixel rear sensor. It’s joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a telephoto sensor, and a TrueDepth sensor. And all four sensors perform up to two times better in low light environments thanks to the Photonic Engine, a new image processing algorithm. There are also four zoom options for you to choose from and a brighter flash system, among other improvements.

For video, Cinematic Mode now gives you the option to shoot at 4K resolution at either 30fps or 24fps.

Under the hood, the two Pro models house A16 Bionic chips, six-core processors that power a lot of the new features.

Other key Pro additions include a brighter OLED display that can reach a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, and “all day battery life”.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

iPhone 14 standard models

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, retains a lot of the iPhone 13’s design and internals. Both house last year’s A15 Bionic chipset and come equipped with a new 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.5 aperture. The 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera is also new. Similar to its Pro siblings, the sensors are enhanced by the Photonic Engine, which improves low-light performance.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro and the larger iPhone 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max. Image from Apple

Other key features include 5G connectivity, crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, and “all-day battery life”.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899.

What’s more, eSIM-only units of the iPhone 14 are available in markets like the US. These are units that don’t come with a removable SIM tray.

Three new Apple Watch models

Alongside the iPhone, Apple also announced three new Watch models.

The first of which is the Watch Series 8 that comes equipped with a temperature sensor. This new feature, as Apple claims, was designed with women’s health in mind. The sensor can supposedly automatically check your temperature every five seconds and track changes as low as 0.1 degrees Celsius. Tracking changes in temperature while you sleep can give you a better picture of your ovulation cycle.

This being Apple, these sensitive pieces of data are encrypted on your device and won’t be shared with any app without your permission.

Here are some of the wristband options for the new Series 8. Image from Apple

The Series 8 also includes crash detection, which will only run while you’re actually driving, and a low-power mode that’ll let you extend the regular 18-hour battery life to 36 hours.

The Apple Watch Series 8 costs $399 for the GPS model and $499 for the cellular model.

Additionally, Apple updated the Watch SE to support new features like the previously mentioned crash detection, while retaining a lot of the original’s internals, including the Retina OLED display, sleep tracking, and fall detection. This new release also supports international roaming by pairing with an iPhone’s roaming plan.

The new Watch SE costs $249 for the GPS model and $299 for the cellular model.

Rounding out the trio is the debuting Apple Watch Ultra, a new member of the company’s wearables geared towards adventurers and extreme sports athletes. One of its main features is the 49mm titanium case that surrounds the noticeably larger display, upping the durability of the device even in the harshest of environments.

It also has an extra speaker, which is capable of emitting an 86-decibel siren in case of emergencies. Beside it is a new customizable button that lets you instantly access certain functions. For example, you can use the button to shift through different legs of a race.

Other notable features include a Night Mode that turns the interface red, a depth gauge for underwater divers, and precision dual-frequency GPS for better navigation, to name a few.

As for battery life, the Ultra can last up to 36 hours on a single charge and up to 60 hours on low power settings.

The Apple Watch Ultra costs $799.

AirPods Pro

New products including the iPhone 14, second generation AirPods Pro, and the Watch Series 8 are exhibited at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 7, 2022. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Lastly, Apple announced the second iteration of the Airpods Pro, which is said to be capable of canceling twice as much sound as its predecessor. Responsible for this upgrade is the new H2 chip, which also brings improved sound quality as well as Personalized Spatial Audio.

This new pair of buds additionally features touch controls, letting you easily adjust the volume by swiping the stems. The case also got updated, with it now including a built-in speaker that allows it to emit a sound in case it gets lost.

The AirPods Pro can let you enjoy up to six hours of listening time on a single charge. If you include the charging case, you can kick that total up to about 30 hours. The earbuds cost $249. – Rappler.com