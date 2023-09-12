iPhone 15’s price in the PH starts at P56,990

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 9, and the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro phones, Wednesday, September 13, Philippine time.
Prices in the Philippines for the new devices have also been published on Apple’s website, and are listed below:
- iPhone 15
128GB – P56,990
256GB – P63,990
512GB – ₱75,990
- iPhone 15 Plus
128GB – P63,990
256GB – P70,990
512GB – 82,990
- iPhone 15 Pro
128GB – P70,990
256GB – P77,990
512GB – P89,990
1TB – P101,990
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
256GB – P84,990
512GB – P96,990
1TB – P108,990
- Apple Watch Series 9
Aluminum finish – starts at P26,490
Stainless steel finish – starts at P46,990
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 – starts at P54,990
- Apple Watch Hermes – starts at P75,990
Availability for the devices in the Philippines have not been announced.
– Rappler.com
