iPhone 15’s price in the PH starts at P56,990

The 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most expensive model, will retail for P108,990

MANILA, Philippines – Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 9, and the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro phones, Wednesday, September 13, Philippine time.

Prices in the Philippines for the new devices have also been published on Apple’s website, and are listed below:

iPhone 15

128GB – P56,990

256GB – P63,990

512GB – ₱75,990

128GB – P63,990

256GB – P70,990

512GB – 82,990

128GB – P70,990

256GB – P77,990

512GB – P89,990

1TB – P101,990

256GB – P84,990

512GB – P96,990

1TB – P108,990

APPLE WATCH 9

Apple Watch Series 9

Aluminum finish – starts at P26,490

Stainless steel finish – starts at P46,990

– starts at P54,990 Apple Watch Hermes – starts at P75,990

Availability for the devices in the Philippines have not been announced.

