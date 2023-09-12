Gadgets
Gadgets
Apple

iPhone 15’s price in the PH starts at P56,990

Gelo Gonzales

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

iPhone 15’s price in the PH starts at P56,990

IPHONE 15

Photo from Apple

The 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most expensive model, will retail for P108,990

MANILA, Philippines – Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 9, and the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro phones, Wednesday, September 13, Philippine time.

Prices in the Philippines for the new devices have also been published on Apple’s website, and are listed below:

  • iPhone 15
    128GB – P56,990
    256GB – P63,990
    512GB – ₱75,990
  • iPhone 15 Plus
    128GB – P63,990
    256GB – P70,990
    512GB – 82,990
  • iPhone 15 Pro
    128GB – P70,990
    256GB – P77,990
    512GB – P89,990
    1TB – P101,990
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
    256GB – P84,990
    512GB – P96,990
    1TB – P108,990
Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
APPLE WATCH 9
  • Apple Watch Series 9
    Aluminum finish – starts at P26,490
    Stainless steel finish – starts at P46,990
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 – starts at P54,990
  • Apple Watch Hermes – starts at P75,990

Availability for the devices in the Philippines have not been announced.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Clothing, Apparel, Person

author

Gelo Gonzales

Gelo Gonzales is Rappler’s technology editor. He covers consumer electronics, social media, emerging tech, and video games.
More from Gelo Gonzales

electronics and gadgets