JBL launches Soundgear Frames audio glasses in PH

The Soundgear Frames are 'audio glasses' that feature ultra-thin speakers powered by JBL OpenSound technology

JBL is venturing into audio eyewear, with the launch of the Soundgear Frames.

Alongside it, the audio equipment manufacturer also launched the Live 3 series and new PartyBox Stage portable speakers on Tuesday, July 2, at a media event in Cebu.

The Soundgear Frames, priced at P9,499, are audio glasses that feature ultra-thin speakers powered by JBL’s OpenSound technology, allowing you to listen to music with the glasses on.

JBL touts that the proprietary technology built into the glasses was designed so that it can deliver “immersive audio” while keeping you aware of your surroundings at the same time.

The glasses are designed to be easy to use, where the speakers turn on when the temples are opened and turn off when closed.

The JBL logo on the side, meanwhile, can be tapped to access various other functions.

The glasses also feature a translucent design that lets you see some of the internal components inside.

The frame itself is made from thermoplastic materials, according to JBL, which make them lightweight and flexible. It comes in two styles – round or square, and three colorways – onyx, pearl, and amber.

You can also change the out-of-box lenses for prescription ones, if you want to turn them from sunglasses to eyeglasses.

Other key features include up to eight hours of playback time, customizable settings, and water resistance.

Smart charging case, PartyBox speakers

JBL is also expanding the Smart Charging Case to the Live TWS 3 series after debuting it on Tour Pro 2.

All three members of the new series – the Beam 3 closed-stick earbuds, the JBL Live Flex 3 open-stick earbuds, and the JBL Live Buds 3 bud-type earbuds – ship with a charging case that has a 1.45-inch LED touch display.

What is the display used for? It’s for adjusting the settings of the earbuds, from the volume and EQ to controlling the music, taking phone calls, receiving messages, and customizing the screensaver.

JBL Smart Charging Case

The earbuds themselves are also built with adaptive noise canceling capabilities, which allow you to block out noise while maintaining the sound quality of calls with the six built-in mics.

The Live Beam 3 has a total playback time of 48 hours, the Live Flex 3 has 50 hours, and the Live Buds 3 has 40 hours.

For speakers, there are new additions to JBL’s popular PartBox lineup.

The PartyBox Stage 320, priced at P34,999, has a telescopic handle and sturdy wheels, while the PartyBox Club 120, priced at P21,999, includes an ergonomic handle, boasting up to 18 and 12 hours of continuous use, respectively.

Both feature JBL Pro Sound and AI Sound Boost that JBL says improves audio quality.

The two can also be connected to other speakers via Auracast technology. You can also connect PartyLights Stick and Beam to create your own light show that synchronizes with the music you’re playing.

Lastly, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential, priced at P21,999, features 100 watts of JBL Pro Sound, built-in lights, and wireless mic. It also includes other nifty features for on-the-go use cases like a bottle opener, a padded shoulder strap, and IPX4 splash-proof protection.

“We desire people to experience music in the way that they want, instead of the other way around. This is why we are launching a new variety of audio essentials to cater to our clientele’s evolving and sophisticated tastes at price points they can afford – without compromising quality,” said Larry Secreto, country manager of Harman International, which owns JBL. – Rappler.com

Disclosure: JBL sponsored the trip to Cebu where the launch was held.