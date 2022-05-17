Gadgets
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables

Total Election Results Processed

As of May 13, 2022 3:18 PM

98.35%

Source: COMELEC Transparency Server

Votes are in

See the results

View results here
electronics and gadgets

Lenovo launches 2022 lineup of Legion gaming laptops

Gelo Gonzales
Lenovo launches 2022 lineup of Legion gaming laptops

Lenovo

The 7th-generation Lenovo Legion series will come with 12-generation Intel Core processors and the 3000-series NVIDIA GeForce GPUs

Lenovo on Tuesday, May 17, officially launched its 2022 lineup of gaming laptops in its Legion gaming line.

The complete 7th-generation lineup includes the Legion 5i and 5i Pro, Legion 7i, Legion Slim 7i, Legion Tower 7i, and IdeaPad Gaming 3i, all of which come with latest 12th-generation Intel Core processors, and graphic cards up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

Here are their key specs:

Lenovo Legion 5i 

  • 15-inch display (QHD 2560 x 1440, IPS 16:9, 165Hz refresh rate)
  • Up to a 12th-generation Intel Core I7-12700H processor
  • Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU
  • 45% larger exhaust fan area compared to previous generation
  • New metal chassis that makes the laptop thinner and lighter than previous generation
  • Comes in Storm Grey color
  • Price starts at P89,995

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

  • 16-inch display (QHD+ 2960 x 1600, IPS 16:10, and up to 240Hz adaptive refresh rate)
  • Up to a 12th-generation Intel Core I7-12700H processor
  • Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU
  • 4800MHz DDR5 memory
  • Up to 1TB SSD (Gen4) storage
  • Fast-charging: 0 to 80% battery life in 30 minutes of charging
  • Comes in storm grey color
  • Price starts at P119,995

Lenovo Legion 7i

  • 16-inch WQHD+ Mini LED display
  • Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor
  • Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU
  • Up to 165Hz refresh rates
  • Up to 2TB SSD (Gen4) storage
  • Up to 32GB of DDR5 memory
  • Comes in storm grey color
  • Price starts at P179,995

Legion Slim 7i

  • 16-inch display
  • Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor
  • Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU
  • Up to 165Hz refresh rate
  • Up to 1TB SSD (Gen4) storage
  • Up to 24GB DDR5 RAM
  • Dolby Audio
  • Comes in onyx grey color
  • Price starts at P124,995

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i

  • Up to 12-generation Intel Core i9-12900K processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti LHR GPU
  • Up to 2TB SSD (Gen4) storage
  • Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM
  • Price starts at P159,995

IdeaPad Gaming 3i

  • Comes in 15.6-inch and 16-inch models, both with 165Hz refresh rate
  • Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7 and i5 H-Series processors
  • Dolby Audio
  • Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or RTX3050Ti GPU
  • Comes in onyx grey color
  • Price starts at P69,995

The latest generation of Lenovo Legion devices will be available in all Legion Exclusive Stores, Lenovo Experience Stores, authorized resellers, and Lazada. – Rappler.com

Gelo Gonzales

Gelo Gonzales is Rappler’s technology editor. He covers consumer electronics, social media, emerging tech, and video games.
More from Gelo Gonzales

electronics and gadgets