Lenovo launches 2022 lineup of Legion gaming laptops

The 7th-generation Lenovo Legion series will come with 12-generation Intel Core processors and the 3000-series NVIDIA GeForce GPUs
Lenovo on Tuesday, May 17, officially launched its 2022 lineup of gaming laptops in its Legion gaming line.
The complete 7th-generation lineup includes the Legion 5i and 5i Pro, Legion 7i, Legion Slim 7i, Legion Tower 7i, and IdeaPad Gaming 3i, all of which come with latest 12th-generation Intel Core processors, and graphic cards up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.
Here are their key specs:
Lenovo Legion 5i
- 15-inch display (QHD 2560 x 1440, IPS 16:9, 165Hz refresh rate)
- Up to a 12th-generation Intel Core I7-12700H processor
- Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU
- 45% larger exhaust fan area compared to previous generation
- New metal chassis that makes the laptop thinner and lighter than previous generation
- Comes in Storm Grey color
- Price starts at P89,995
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
- 16-inch display (QHD+ 2960 x 1600, IPS 16:10, and up to 240Hz adaptive refresh rate)
- Up to a 12th-generation Intel Core I7-12700H processor
- Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU
- 4800MHz DDR5 memory
- Up to 1TB SSD (Gen4) storage
- Fast-charging: 0 to 80% battery life in 30 minutes of charging
- Comes in storm grey color
- Price starts at P119,995
Lenovo Legion 7i
- 16-inch WQHD+ Mini LED display
- Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor
- Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU
- Up to 165Hz refresh rates
- Up to 2TB SSD (Gen4) storage
- Up to 32GB of DDR5 memory
- Comes in storm grey color
- Price starts at P179,995
Legion Slim 7i
- 16-inch display
- Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor
- Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU
- Up to 165Hz refresh rate
- Up to 1TB SSD (Gen4) storage
- Up to 24GB DDR5 RAM
- Dolby Audio
- Comes in onyx grey color
- Price starts at P124,995
Lenovo Legion Tower 7i
- Up to 12-generation Intel Core i9-12900K processor
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti LHR GPU
- Up to 2TB SSD (Gen4) storage
- Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM
- Price starts at P159,995
IdeaPad Gaming 3i
- Comes in 15.6-inch and 16-inch models, both with 165Hz refresh rate
- Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7 and i5 H-Series processors
- Dolby Audio
- Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or RTX3050Ti GPU
- Comes in onyx grey color
- Price starts at P69,995
The latest generation of Lenovo Legion devices will be available in all Legion Exclusive Stores, Lenovo Experience Stores, authorized resellers, and Lazada. – Rappler.com