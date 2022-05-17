Lenovo launches 2022 lineup of Legion gaming laptops

The 7th-generation Lenovo Legion series will come with 12-generation Intel Core processors and the 3000-series NVIDIA GeForce GPUs

Lenovo on Tuesday, May 17, officially launched its 2022 lineup of gaming laptops in its Legion gaming line.

The complete 7th-generation lineup includes the Legion 5i and 5i Pro, Legion 7i, Legion Slim 7i, Legion Tower 7i, and IdeaPad Gaming 3i, all of which come with latest 12th-generation Intel Core processors, and graphic cards up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

Here are their key specs:

Lenovo Legion 5i

15-inch display (QHD 2560 x 1440, IPS 16:9, 165Hz refresh rate)

Up to a 12th-generation Intel Core I7-12700H processor

Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU

45% larger exhaust fan area compared to previous generation

New metal chassis that makes the laptop thinner and lighter than previous generation

Comes in Storm Grey color

Price starts at P89,995

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

16-inch display (QHD+ 2960 x 1600, IPS 16:10, and up to 240Hz adaptive refresh rate)

Up to a 12th-generation Intel Core I7-12700H processor

Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU

4800MHz DDR5 memory

Up to 1TB SSD (Gen4) storage

Fast-charging: 0 to 80% battery life in 30 minutes of charging

Comes in storm grey color

Price starts at P119,995

Lenovo Legion 7i

16-inch WQHD+ Mini LED display

Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor

Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU

Up to 165Hz refresh rates

Up to 2TB SSD (Gen4) storage

Up to 32GB of DDR5 memory

Comes in storm grey color

Price starts at P179,995

Legion Slim 7i

16-inch display

Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor

Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU

Up to 165Hz refresh rate

Up to 1TB SSD (Gen4) storage

Up to 24GB DDR5 RAM

Dolby Audio

Comes in onyx grey color

Price starts at P124,995

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i

Up to 12-generation Intel Core i9-12900K processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti LHR GPU

Up to 2TB SSD (Gen4) storage

Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM

Price starts at P159,995

IdeaPad Gaming 3i

Comes in 15.6-inch and 16-inch models, both with 165Hz refresh rate

Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7 and i5 H-Series processors

Dolby Audio

Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or RTX3050Ti GPU

Comes in onyx grey color

Price starts at P69,995

The latest generation of Lenovo Legion devices will be available in all Legion Exclusive Stores, Lenovo Experience Stores, authorized resellers, and Lazada. – Rappler.com