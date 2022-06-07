MacBook Air with M2 chip priced at P69,990

MANILA, Philippines – Apple’s Philippine product page for the MacBook Air has been updated with prices for the new M2-equipped model as of Tuesday, June 7.

The MacBook Air M2 will be sold in two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB. The former will retail for P69,990 while the latter is priced at P87,990.

Another difference between the two is the power adapter that they will come with. The 256GB variant will come with a standard 30W USB-C power adapter, while the 512GB model will come with a 35W dual USB-C power adapter, pictured below, which has two USB-C ports for simultaneously charging two devices.

Image from Apple

The fast-charging 67W power adapter can be bought separately for P3,190, which Apple claims allows users to charge the MacBook Air M2 from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes.

A USB-C to MagSafe cable is already included in the package. It’s the first time that a MacBook Air will have a quick-connecting MagSafe port since 2017 when the MacBook Air opted for USB-C port charging.

Internationally, the new MacBook Air is expected to start shipping in July, but no specific release date has been provided for the Philippine market.

The M1-equipped MacBook Air will still be available for P57,990 – a price that’s slightly higher than its original launch price of P54,990.



The new 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 will retail for P74,990 (256GB) and P86,990 (512GB). The new Pro will come with a USB-C charging cable as it does not have a MagSafe port like the Air. Apple’s product page for the new Pro confirms that it will be available in the Philippines in July. – Rappler.com