WATCH: What’s new with Samsung’s Fold6 and Flip6

Samsung's July 2024 Unpacked again sees the launch of their new foldable phones. Here are its new features.

PARIS, France – Samsung on Wednesday, July 10, launched its newest foldables, the Fold6 and Flip6, carrying the Samsung Galaxy AI features that were first introduced in its flagship S24 series in January 2024.

Some Galaxy AI features have been tweaked for the foldable experience such as an interpreter/translator mode that lets you display the translated chat to a conversation partner via the folding screen. New features include a sketch-to-image feature that transformers a simple sketch to a new image, and a compose message feature, both using generative AI.

Watch the full video for a rundown of some of the new key features. – Rappler.com