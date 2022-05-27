OPPO showcases Find X5 Pro flagship

OPPO says the strength of the Find X5 Pro's Hasselblad camera is in its natural and accurate color reproduction

MANILA, Philippines – OPPO showcased its newest flagship smartphone, the Find X5 Pro, in the Philippines on May 19.

With cameras often the major selling point for smartphones, OPPO’s X5 Pro found a partner in Hasselblad, a brand from Sweden known for their high-quality medium format cameras and lenses. Like Huawei with Leica before or Nokia with Zeiss, phone brands have at times partnered with established names from the premium camera segment to craft a better product.

Found in the X5 Pro is the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, accessible through its pro mode. OPPO promises more natural and accurate colors through what it calls Hasselblad Natural Color Calibration. The camera software also includes a range of Hasselblad-designed filters and user interface, an XPan mode that OPPO says allows users to take “cinematic panoramas and vintage-like photos,” and the “leaf shutter” sound that Hasselblad is known for.

OPPO is also touting the phone’s neural processing unit (NPU) called MariSilicon X, an advanced AI chip that is said to have been specially designed to take bright and high-quality videos at night, reduce image noise though its noise reduction algorithm, and preserve fine detail, skin tone, and color accuracy. Other features include 4K Ultra Night Video, a high-resolution video mode with nighttime imaging enhancements, accessible through its wide and ultra-wide rear cameras. The cameras use Sony’s flagship 50MP IMX766 sensors. The front camera also benefits from the MariSilicon X NPU, helping it take texture- and color-accurate night videos.

OPPO also showed off its newest flagship true wireless buds, the OPPO Enco X2. OPPO says the X2 has rich detail across the spectrum, a solid bass, and top-of-the-line noise cancellation tech. Photo from OPPO

The X5 Pro boasts 5G connectivity, and OPPO’s SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology. It comes in ceramic white and glaze black, has a futuristic-looking design, and a distinctive appearance wherein the camera module is seamlessly part of the body. The screen is a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED with a WQHD+ resolution (1,440 x 3,216), and is water and dust resistant with an IP68 rating. OPPO also touts its 8,192-level screen dimming, which it says is one of the most advanced of its kind, and helps protects the eyes better.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a 5,000 mAh dual-cell battery, which OPPO says can be charged from zero to 50% in 12 minutes. The phone can also be wirelessly charged through its 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging tech that is said to recharge the phone to 100% in 47 minutes. It runs on Android 12.

OPPO’s event for the X5 Pro however is simply a showcase of OPPO’s most advanced phone at the moment, and it isn’t clear whether the phone will actually be making it to the Philippine market. – Rappler.com