Realme jumps on the AI train with the GT 6 and GT 6T

Two 'Flagship killers' are announced in the form of the GT6, with its price point in the Philippines, and the GT 6T, with no price point yet in the country

On Thursday, June 20, realme formally announced the GT 6 and the GT 6T, including all its features powered by artificial intelligence.

Dubbed the flagship killer – the GT 6 is protected by dual-reinforced forged glass, increasing drop and scratch resistance by 40%. It features a 3D curved display to accentuate its design. The phone, coupled with a 2500hz sample rate and AI Protective Film Touch, is said to be one of the most touch-sensitive phones in 2024.

With a peak brightness of 6000nits – 1000nits more than the previous highest Honor Magic6 Series, the phone reportedly solves the problem of low visibility under sunlight. The GT 6 also offers three display options: accurate light and shadows in Pro-XDR, richer light and shadow in Gaming Super HDR, and higher contrast in HDR.

Combined with the 8T LTPO Flagship Display, the phone has an adaptive refresh rate, low power consumption of around 300 mAh, and zero-touch delay. Additionally, with the AI Eye Refresh and 2160Hz PWM dimming, users are supposed to experience less eye fatigue from their device.

Beyond the display, the GT 6 will carry a stronger battery and a more efficient cooling system. With a 9-layer iceberg vapor cooling system, the phone can dissipate heat at a higher percentage and perform at a higher level. The four-year-long battery life also ensures this high-performance phone can last long, two times the industry standard. It also can be fully charged in only 26 minutes and used for nearly two days without a recharge.

Utilizing its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the phone stars numerous other AI features, including AI Smart Image Matting, AI Night Vision Mode, AI Smart Removal, AI Smart Loop, and others.

The most noteworthy examples are AI-powered photo editing and smart loops. In Google Photos, realme’s GT 6 allows quick editing with the AI feature similar to Adobe Photoshop’s generative fill. Meanwhile, AI Smart Loop tracks a user’s intent to provide precise suggestions for their next step.

The GT 6 prides itself as the “King of nightscape photography” with its industry-leading hardware, chipset, and algorithms. To help with this, the phone is dressed with the Sony LYT-808 OIS Camera, Telephoto Dolby Vision HDR video, and the world’s largest sensor for 2x telephoto.

Besides the GT 6, realme mentions the GT 6T, designed to kill performance flagship phones. It holds the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, alongside the other features present in GT 6. No local pricing or availability has been announced yet for the GT 6T.

These two phones will be paired with the realme Buds Air6 Pro, equipped with 50dB Smart Active Noise Cancellation, 360° Spatial Audio Effect, 55ms, and Super Low Latency. They will also come in either Fluid Silver or Razor Green colors.

GT 6 pricing and availability

The realme GT 6, equipped with 12 gigabytes of memory and 256 gigabytes of storage, is priced at PHP 34,999. Shoppers paying with a credit card or using Home Credit can get an interest rate of 0% for up to 18 months.

The phone is available for pre-order from June 21 to July 4, bundled with a Techlife Multilife Capsule Coffee Maker or the realme Buds Air 5. If purchased from July 5 to 7, a buyer can go home with a Techlife Portable Steam Iron or a Techlife Foldable Trolley.

From June 21 to June 27, GT 6 units purchased on Lazada and Shopee will be 5,000 PHP off, paired with a free realme Buds T300 and Globe 5G 600 sim card. Users can enjoy the same benefits if they purchase the phone at TikTok Shop from June 28 to July 6.

The realme BudsAir6, available in Forest Green and Flame Silver, is priced at 3,999 PHP. Conversely, the realme Buds Air6 Pro, in either Titanium Twilight or Silver Blue, holds a 4,499 PHP price point.– Rav Ayag/Rappler.com

