Samsung announces Galaxy Book 3 laptop line

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 lineup consists of the the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the flagship Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

MANILA, Philippines – Smartphones weren’t the only devices Samsung brought to its first Unpacked launch event of the year.

Alongside its Galaxy S23 smartphones, the South Korean tech giant on Thursday, February 2, Philippine time also unveiled the Galaxy Book 3 line of laptops, consisting of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the flagship Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

The 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is Samsung’s most powerful laptop yet, shipping with the latest silicon from Nvidia and Intel. The ultra-high-performance laptop can be powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050 discrete graphics and the 13th-gen Intel Core i7 or i9 CPU. There are also different memory configurations, with options for 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage.

The Ultra also features a 16:10 Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 3K resolution, 120% color volume, 400 nits peak brightness and support for 120Hz refresh rate.

For connectivity features, the laptop has Wi-Fi 6E support, one USB Type-A port, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, microSD and headphone jack.

Other features include a quad-speaker system with two woofers and two tweeters, a 1080p webcam, and a built-in fingerprint reader.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra starts from $2,399, but its release date has yet to be announced.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in two sizes: 14 and 16 inches. The 14-inch model is touted as the thinnest and lightest of the line at only 11.3mm thick. The reduced size allows it to have a smaller 63Wh battery compared to its sibling’s 76Wh version.

Apart from these, the two share similar specs. Both come equipped with a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU with Iris X graphics, combined with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. They also share the same Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 3K resolution, 400 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate.

For ports, the two feature one USB Type-A port, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, microSD and headphone jack. Both also support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro starts from $1,249. Pre-orders are now being accepted, with the laptops releasing on February 17.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

Lastly, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is essentially a two-in-one hybrid version of the Book 3 Pro. It has almost the same specs and features, with just a few key additions that help distinguish it from its siblings. These include a flexible hinge that allows the display to flip around, a touchscreen and S Pen stylus support, and the option to have 5G connectivity.

The 360 also houses a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU with Iris X graphics as well as up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 starts from $1,399. Pre-orders are also now being accepted, with it releasing on February 17. – Rappler.com