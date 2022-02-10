Samsung reveals flagship Galaxy S22 phones, Tab S8 tablets

Samsung's S22 Ultra looks to fill the void left by Samsung’s now-retired Note line, featuring full S-Pen compatibility and a dedicated slot to house the stylus inside the phone’s body

Samsung on Wednesday, February 9, unveiled two new flagship series at its annual Unpacked launch event: a range of Galaxy S22 phones and the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet line.

Galaxy S22 series

The Galaxy S22, consisting of the base S22 model, the S22+, and the S22 Ultra, comes with several iterative improvements and additions, including a more robust camera system, a brighter display, and a faster processor.

All three models house a 4nm chipset under the hood, an upgrade over the 5nm on the S21 series. Apart from the performance bump, the new silicon allows the phones to last longer without the need for a bigger battery.

Samsung says the new series could last up to two days on a charge. That’s how energy-efficient the new chipset supposedly is, considering how the battery capacities of the S22 of the S22+ are smaller than that of their S21 counterparts. The S22 Ultra has the same 5,000mAh pack as the S21 Ultra.

Samsung likely shrunk the battery of this year’s flagships to fit a sleeker design. While the S22 and S22+ retain a lot of the visual elements of their respective predecessors, from the slightly rounded corners to the aluminum-encased camera array, they’re said to tout a thinner body that makes for a more comfortable and natural grip.

The displays of the two are also a tad bit smaller than last year’s models. The S22 has a 6.1-inch panel while the S22+ has a 6.6-inch panel. In comparison, the S21 has a 6.2-inch panel while the S21+ has a 6.7-inch panel. The S22, however, has a brighter panel, with a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits. The displays still support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The S22 Ultra, meanwhile, appears to be a Note phone in all but its name. The top-of-the-line model flaunts a boxier, more geometric body and a relatively larger 6.8-inch panel, with the same improved brightness and refresh rate settings. And like the S21 Ultra, it features full S-pen support and even includes a built-in slot to house the stylus inside the body.

For cameras, the S22 and S22+ come with the same triple-rear system: a 50MP wide f/1.8 wide lens with dual pixel autofocus, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP f/2.4 lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 40x Space Zoom. The S22 Ultra, on the other hand, has four cameras: a 108MP f/1.8 lens with phase detection autofocus, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with dual pixel autofocus, and two 10MP telephoto lenses with up to 10x optical zoom and 100x Space Zoom. For the front, the S22 and S22+ feature a 10MP lens while the Ultra features a 40MP lens.

Samsung touts that the camera arrangements across all three models benefit from some enhanced nighttime performance and always-stable video captures.

Other key features of the S22 series include 45W fast charging and support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6E network connections.

The S22 and S22+ ship with 8GB of RAM and come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold color options. The S22 Ultra offers 8GB and 12GB memory options and comes in Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, and Burgundy.

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 trio of tablets, highlighted by the 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra, the first tablet with the “Ultra” name. Joining it in the series are the 12.4-inch Tab S8+ and the 11-inch Tab S8. The brand clearly wants to position the series as laptop alternatives, with all models boasting a PC-like experience, featuring new layout options for multi-window mode.

The three feature Qualcomm’s latest 4mm octa-core chipset, all-day battery life with 45W fast charging, and S-Pen functionalities. They additionally include a 120Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Ultra has a couple of nifty features for remote meetings as well, including a dual 12MP front-facing camera with a 120-degree angle for a wider, landscape-centered view, along with noise reduction for mics. Meanwhile, the S8 and S8+ have a single 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera. But all three share the same rear cameras, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, a 6MP ultra-wide sensor, and a flash. – Rappler.com