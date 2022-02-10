Prices, pre-order details in the Philippines: Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung on Wednesday, February 9, not only revealed three new Galaxy phones but also three new Galaxy Tab tablets.

The S22, the latest in the brand’s flagship S-line of handsets, features a faster chipset, a brighter display, longer battery life, and a more versatile camera arrangement. The top-of-the-line Ultra model, in particular, borrows a lot of ideas from the now-retired Note line, with its sizable display, boxy design, and inclusion of an S-Pen slot.

The 6.1-inch S22 with 128GB of storage is priced at P45,990, making it P2,000 cheaper than last year’s base S21 at launch. The S22 also has a 256GB variant priced at P49,990. The 6.6-inch S22+ is priced at P56,990 for the 128GB model and P60,990 for the 256GB model. Finally, the 6.8-inch S22 Ultra with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at P68,990. The 12GB RAM variants are priced at P72,990 and P80,990 for 256GB and 512GB respectively.

The S22 series is available for pre-order starting today, February 9 to March 3. Those who pre-order via Samsung’s official website and select retailers will receive either Galaxy Buds2 for the S22 and S22+ or Galaxy Buds Pro for the S22 Ultra, plus a silicone case and a lucky box strap.

Meanwhile, the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 starts at P41,990. The 12.4-inch Tab S8+ starts at P63,990. And the 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra starts at P77,990.

The three models are also available for pre-order starting today. Pre-order freebies include the book cover keyboard case and subscriptions to Microsoft 365, YouTube Premium, and Viu. Those who pre-order also get Galaxy Buds2 for the Tab S8, Galaxy Buds Live for the Tab S8+, and Galaxy Buds Pro for the Tab S8 Ultra. – Rappler.com