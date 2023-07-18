What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 5, along with the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung has set the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked, where it’s expected to unveil new hardware, including the next-generation models of its premium foldable devices. The South Korean electronics giant is hosting the launch event from its home base in Seoul on July 26th.

While Samsung has been tight-lipped about what it’ll announce at the event, the teaser graphic it put out that features what looks to be a Galaxy Z Flip does suggest foldable devices are the focus. The event could also see the reveal of a new tablet and wearable, if the rumors online are true.

Here’s what to expect:

Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of Samsung’s two foldable devices set to headline the event.

The premium flagship is said to boast a bunch of upgrades in different departments over last year’s Z Fold 4. Most worthwhile of which is perhaps the refined, water-drop-style hinge that would allow the two halves to close shut with no gap in between.

Previous models aren’t able to close flush, leaving a visible gap where the two halves fold. Apart from being an eyesore, the design shortcoming is also responsible for the visible crease between the two displays when unfolded, which many users have described as an annoyance. The new gapless design supposedly solves these issues, with leaked hands-on photos of the device showing no gap and crease.

Display sizes and the overall look of the Z Fold 5 are expected to remain unchanged from its predecessor, though the new hinge could make it a tad bit lighter and thinner.

Inside, the new Fold houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. It carries the same 4,400mAh battery pack and triple-rear camera setup as the Z Fold 4. It also includes a 10MP sensor on the external panel and 4MP under-display sensor on the inner panel for selfies.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The more compact and affordable Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the other foldable device to headline the event.

The new Z Flip is expected to flaunt a larger external display that’s reminiscent of the Moto Razr+. That new display has a unique, folder-like shape that lines with the redesigned dual-camera module, which is now horizontal instead of vertical. The extra display real estate should make it much easier for users to check notifications and take selfies with the rear cameras, among other quick access functions.

Under the hood, the Z Flip 5 houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,700mAh battery pack. For cameras, the foldable device sports a dual-rear setup, which consists of a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP selfie sensor.

Galaxy Watch 6

Alongside the two foldable devices, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6. The new lineup of wearables reportedly consists of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. The former ships in 40mm and 44mm size options, while the latter ships in 43mm and 47mm. Both models would be available in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

Similar to previous years’ releases, the major difference between the two models, besides the size options, is the Classic features a physical rotating bezel, while the standard doesn’t. Both, however, supposedly take cues from the design of the Watch 4, sporting OLED panels that are larger than the Watch 5. They’re also expected to house Exynos W930, which could see some improvements in performance over last year’s Watch models, along with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

The 40mm Watch 6 and the 43mm Watch 6 Classic are said to feature 300mAh batteries, while the 44mm Watch 6 and the 47mm Watch 6 Classic feature 425mAh batteries.

Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Tab S9 at the event. The lineup, like the Tab S8, consists of three tablets: the Tab S9, the Tab S9+, and the Tab S9 Ultra.

All three models are said to feature 120Hz AMOLED panels. If true, that’s an upgrade for the Tab S9 as the Tab S8 sports an LCD panel. As for display sizes, the Tab S9’s panel measures 11 inches; the Tab S9+’s measures 12.4 inches; and the Tab S9 Ultra’s measures 14.6 inches.

The whole series also ships with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, S Pen support, and quad speakers. For memory, the Tab S9 pairs 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage, while the Tab S9+ pairs 12GB with 512GB. The Tab S9 Ultra, meanwhile, pairs 16GB of RAM with 1TB of internal storage.

When it comes to battery capacities, the Tab S9 has a 8,400mAh cell; the Tab S9+ has a 10,090mAh cell; and the Tab S9 Ultra has an 11,200mAh cell. They’re all said to support up to 45W wired charging speeds.

Samsung is also rumored to be developing more affordable FE releases of the Tab S9, though it’s yet unclear whether they’ll be announced at the upcoming Unpacked or not. – Rappler.com