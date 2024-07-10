Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – July 2024: Sturdier Z foldables, new Buds, Galaxy Watch Ultra

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Samsung showcases new ways to utilize AI technology in its Z Series phones, Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Watches at the latest Unpacked event

On Wednesday, July 10, Samsung officially unveiled the latest additions to its portfolio at the second Galaxy Unpacked launch event of 2024, which was held in Paris.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 were the most highly anticipated devices announced at the event, touted as the “slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever” and “most durable yet.”

The tech giant also showcased the Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, Galaxy Watch 7, and the first-ever Galaxy Watch Ultra at the event.

Each device is slated to feature state-of-the-art functions that further integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the Samsung ecosystem.

The Galaxy Z Fold6

The first noticeable change in the Galaxy Z Fold6 is its wider cover screen, showcasing a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz display. The display gives a more natural viewing experience for users when the device is closed.

Paired with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the phone offers a greater range of AI-powered tools to complement its larger screen. Many of these features were found in the S24 phones, where the Galaxy AI features were first introduced in January 2024.

One of these tools is an improved Notes Assist, which can translate, summarize, and format notes. Now, voice recordings can be transcribed and translated directly in the Notes app.

Like the S phones before it, the Z Fold6 also comes with an Interpreter feature for translating live conversation, which now utilizes the device’s dual-screen feature. It allows individuals to view translations on the main and cover screen, designed for a more natural conversation experience.

Tools such as Live Translate also make it to the Fold6 from the S flagship phones.

A new feature is Google Gemini, which has been fully integrated into the Galaxy Z Series as an AI assistant. Users only need to say “Hey Google” out loud or swipe their finger at the corner of the screen to access the Gemini overlay.

Other new AI features include the ability to generate cartoon images of your selfies, and a sketch-to-image AI generator.

For the gamers out there, the Fold6 also sports a larger vapor chamber, for better cooling than last year’s Fold5, ray tracing, and a 2,600-nit maximum brightness display up from the Fold5’s 1,750 nits.

The Z Fold6 arrives in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy.

The Fold6’s price starts at P105,990.

The Galaxy Z Flip6

The Galaxy Z Flip6 has an enhanced 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow cover screen for accessing AI features when the device is closed. The upgraded cover screen enables various new widgets, access to Samsung Health Updates, and the usage of suggested replies.

The Z Flip6 features a tool that can change wallpapers depending on the time and weather, called Photo Ambient.

One of its new features is Auto Zoom, which allows the main cameras to automatically zoom in and out for the optimal framing of a person in a scene. Samsung has upgraded the main shooter from 12 megapixels to 50 megapixels while the 12MP ultrawide camera gets HDR.

Users may also be pleased to hear that the long-awaited battery upgrade has arrived for the Flip 6, jumping to a 4,000mAh dual battery, up from from a 3,700mAh battery.

The Z Flip6 arrives in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. Colorways such as Pink, Crafted Black, White, and Peach are Samsung store exclusives.

The Flip6’s price starts at P70,990.

The Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro

Alongside the phones, Samsung revealed two new earphones: The Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro. The Buds3 is built as an open-type earphone, letting in more noise from the outside, while the Buds3 Pro functions as a canal-type earphone for a more immersive and isolating audio experience.

The most interesting feature of the Galaxy Buds3 is the integration of the Interpreter tool present in the Z Series phones. This enables wearers of the Buds3 to hear translations of foreign languages in real time.

A new voice command for the Galaxy Buds also allows users to pause or play music without pressing anything.

Sound quality has also been optimized in the Buds3, strengthening active noise cancellation with Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC.

Both Buds3 devices boast 24-bit Hi-Fi audio for premium sound quality.

In terms of battery life, the Buds3 Pro can last as long as seven hours with ANC off when playing music. The Buds3 can do the same for about six hours.

Samsung’s newest earphones can come in either silver or white, which may vary depending on the market.

The Buds3 Pro is priced at P14,990 while the Buds3 is priced at P8,990.

The Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, powered by Wear OS 5, present various advanced tools to keep track of one’s health.

For example, the Watch 7 can develop personalized workout routines, give regular updates about progress, and break down body composition.

It can also detect sleep apnea, monitor blood pressure, track heart rate, and as a new feature, identify advanced glycation endproducts (AGEs), which indicate the biological aging process and metabolic health of an individual.

Users can monitor their AGEs, and through diet and exercise, possibly improve their AGE scores through time.

Beyond the AI features, the Watch7’s CPU is three times faster and 30% more power-efficient than its predecessor, thanks to its 3nm processor. Its dual-frequency GPS system makes tracking one’s location even more precise, lowering the chance of getting lost.

The watch’s new integration with Suggest replies and Double Pinch Gestures are also designed to make it easier to use.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, adds to the Watch7’s already impressive features. With a cushion design and a Dynamic lug system, the Watch Ultra will guarantee top-tier comfort for its users. It also will be a highly, durable piece-wear, reinforced by a Titanium Grade 4 frame and 10ATM water resistance.

AI features are also available in the Watch Ultra, with ways to automatically track multi-course workouts, analyze cycling zones, and administer a personal heart range zone.

The Watch Ultra also features Night Mode, emergency siren, and has 100-hour power saving features allowing it to last for extended periods

The Galaxy Watch7 is available in two sizes: 40mm Green and Cream or 44mm Green and Silver. Meanwhile, the Watch Ultra only comes in a 47mm size in either Titanium Gray, Titanium White, or Titanium Silver.

Here are the prices for the watches:

Watch Ultra – P40,990

Watch7 BT (44mm) – P18,990

Watch7 BT (40mm) – P16,990

Watch7 LTE – P19,990

Availability

The Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Buds 3 Series, and Galaxy Watch Series can be pre-ordered on July 10 as well, with the products slated to become available starting July 31. Do note, however, that pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch Series are only available in selected markets. – Rav Ayag/Rappler.com

Rav Ayag is a Tech and Features intern at Rappler. He is an incoming senior at the Ateneo de Manila University in the Bachelor of Fine Arts Creative Writing program.

