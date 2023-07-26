Samsung Unpacked 2023: The Z Flip5 gets full-sized cover screen, Fold5, Watch6, Tab S9

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Flip5 (256GB) is priced at P64,990, P2,000 more expensive than last year's equivalent model at launch, while the Fold5 retains its starting price of P98,990

Samsung on Wednesday, July 26, officially announced new models for its foldable smartphone duo, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, at the second Unpacked launch event of the year.

The Fold5 is the fifth generation model, while the Flip5 is technically the fourth, as the Flip line skipped releasing a Flip2 to keep the series in step with the numerical naming of the one generation older Fold line.

The Fold remains the higher-end option between the two, boasting a tablet-like display, while the Flip has a more compact and pocket-friendly form factor. The former is priced at P98,990 for the 256GB option, P105,990 for the 512GB variant, and P119,990 for the 1TB variant. The Fold5’s launch prices are the same as the Fold4’s.

The Flip5, meanwhile, is priced at P64,990 for the 256GB variant, and P71,990 for the 512GB variant. They are P2,000 more expensive than last year’s phones at launch, with the 256GB variant priced at P62,990 and the 512GB variant priced at P71,990.

However, preorders are available starting today until August 17, and doing so lets you instantly get a higher storage variant for the price of the lower variant within the same model lineup, along with additional discounts on other products. The phones arrive on August 18.

Both the Z Fold5 and the Z Flip5 feature significant design improvements over their predecessors, on top of annual, incremental upgrades under the hood.

Alongside the two foldable smartphones, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch and the Tab S9 tablet series at the event.

Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung touts the latest Z Fold as the thinnest and lightest model yet.

The tech giant adds it has managed to shave off the weight from the design without compromising its large foldable display, with the Z Fold5 retaining the same 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel as last year’s model. The panel’s peak brightness is also up to 30% higher, now topping out at 1,750 nits, to deliver improved viewing experiences under the sun.

What’s more, Samsung has improved the Taskbar’s functionality, with it now allowing you to quickly switch between up to four recent apps.

The new enhanced two-handed drag and drop feature also makes it easier for you to move content between apps and screens. You can, for example, touch and hold an image in Samsung Gallery with one finger and use another finger to drag-and-drop the image on the Samsung Notes app.

There’s also the hidden pop-up feature that lets you chat with your friends or family in a floating pop-up on the side of the display, while you watch a video in full screen.

The Z Fold5, similar to previous models, includes multi-window and app continuity features as well as S Pen support.

Inside, the foldable smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as expected in Android flagship phones.

The Z Fold5 comes in icy blue, phantom black, and cream colorways.

Galaxy Z Flip5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, like its more expensive sibling, packs a host of upgrades. Chief of these is the new 3.4-inch “Flex Window” external display that’s more than three times larger than the display on the Z Flip 4.

The larger display makes it easier to check notifications access settings for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, to name a couple of examples. You can also use it to reply to texts on-the-go with a full QWERTY keyboard and a view of the chat history. On top of these, additional real estate can deliver better previews when using the rear cameras, which would allow you to frame your photos better.

The main display, however, is the same 6.7-inch AMOLED panel as last year’s model.

For cameras, the Z Flip5 sports a dual-rear system, consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide lens and 12MP wide-angle camera, along with a 10MP front-facing lens. Samsung adds that nighttime and digital 10x zoom shots are improved thanks to AI-powered image processing software.

The Z Flip 5 is also powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 3,700mAh battery, the same as last year.

It comes in mint, graphite, cream, and lavender color.

Galaxy Watch6

The Galaxy Watch6 series also made its debut at the event, consisting of the base Watch6 and the Classic model.

The major difference between the base and Classic model is that the latter features a physical rotating bezel, while the former doesn’t.

Both models have all-new designs, highlighted by a 20% larger display with a higher resolution. The Watch6 and the Watch6 Classic also come with a 30% slimmer bezel and a 15% thinner rotating bezel, respectively.

The Watch6 series also comes with a larger battery capacity and reduced battery consumption to support the new display. You can charge the wearables for just eight minutes, providing eight hours of use.

Samsung is also building on existing health and wellness features by now letting you track Sleep Score Factors, which comprise total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical, and mental recovery. The new feature can help you understand the quality of sleep you receive each night. The Watch6 also comes with Sleep Messages, which provide you with detailed feedback about your sleep health, and Sleep Consistency, which monitors how consistent your sleep and wake times are.

Other key health and wellness features include a more personalized Heart Rate Zone, Fall Detection, and Body Composition.

The Watch6 and Watch6 Classic are available for pre-order starting today, with both models releasing on August 18. The Watch6 Classic comes in 44mm in Graphite and Silver and in 40mm in Graphite and Gold. The Watch6, on the other hand, comes in Black and Silver in 43mm and 47mm. Local prices have yet to be announced.

Galaxy Tab S9

The Tab S9 series is Samsung’s latest trio of premium tablets. All three models, the Tab S9, Tab S9+, and the Tab S9 Ultra, all feature Dynamic AMOLED displays and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. They also all include an S Pen with an IP68 rating, meaning it’s water and dust resistant.

Samsung adds that the Tab S9 is its most heat-efficient Galaxy Tab lineup yet, featuring an internal vapor chamber that’s been custom engineered for the performance-intensive demands. The new two-way heat dissipation also helps sustain better performance over long periods of use.

The Tab S9 series comes in Graphite color, and three sizes: the Tab S9 measures 11 inches, the Tab S9+ measures 12.4 inches, and the Tab S9 Ultra measures 14.6 inches. All three models are available for pre-order starting today, with general availability starting August 17. – Rappler.com