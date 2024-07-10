Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 price starts at P105,990 in the PH, Flip6 at P70,990

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PARIS, France – Samsung’s new foldables get a price bump this year, with its book-style Fold6’s price starting at P105,990 for the 256GB variant, and the clamshell Flip6 starting at P70,990, also with 256GB of memory.

Last year’s Fold5 (256GB) was launched at P98,990, while the Flip6 (256GB) was launched at P64,990, translating to price increases of P7,000 and P6,000, respectively.

This is the first price increase for the Fold line since 2022’s Fold4, which had the same starting price of P98,990 as the Fold5. The Fold3 in 2021 had the lowest launch price ever for the series at P87,990, a notable price drop at the time, after the first Fold and Fold2 had both been priced at P109,990.

The Flip series started with the original in 2020 at P79,990, followed by the Flip3 at P52,990 in 2021, representing a notable price decrease as well. Since then, prices for the Flip phones have risen, with 2022’s Flip4 price at P62,990, and the Flip5 at P64,990.

There is no Flip2 phone, with Samsung skipping directly to the Flip3, which allowed the Flip series to be on the same numerical model as the one-year-older Fold series.

Here are the complete prices for the Fold6 and Flip6:

Z Fold6 (256GB) – P105,990

Z Fold 6 (512GB) – P113,990

Z Fold6 (1TB) – P130,990

Z Flip6 (256GB) – P70,990

Z Flip6 (512GB) – P78,990

– Rappler.com